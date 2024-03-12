Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make red carpet debut as married couple

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista walked a red carpet together for the first time since having a private wedding last September.

Chris and Alba attended Vanity Fair's Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles, cozying up to cameras with half-embraces and warm smiles.

The "Captain America" actor wore a double-breasted red Dolce & Gabbana suit without buttons and a thin silk black tie while Alba wore a black-and-white strapless gown paired with a sparkling diamond choker.

It was the couple's first time hitting a red carpet since being together after more than two years, rarely going out in public especially following their quiet wedding six months ago.

The couple did not attend the 2024 Academy Awards, though Chris' brother Scott was there as a cast member of "Barbie" and even performed "I'm Just Ken" with Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling.

Ryan however lost to Chris' Marvel colleague Robert Downey Jr. for his role in "Oppenheimer." Also nominated in the category was another Marvel actor, Mark Ruffalo who starred in "Poor Things."

Couples that also debuted on the same red carpet were Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird, and Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom.

RELATED: Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty