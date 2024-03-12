^

Entertainment

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make red carpet debut as married couple

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 4:59pm
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make red carpet debut as married couple
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista at Vanity Fair's Oscars 2024 afterparty
AFP / Michael Tran

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista walked a red carpet together for the first time since having a private wedding last September.

Chris and Alba attended Vanity Fair's Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles, cozying up to cameras with half-embraces and warm smiles.

The "Captain America" actor wore a double-breasted red Dolce & Gabbana suit without buttons and a thin silk black tie while Alba wore a black-and-white strapless gown paired with a sparkling diamond choker.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

It was the couple's first time hitting a red carpet since being together after more than two years, rarely going out in public especially following their quiet wedding six months ago.

The couple did not attend the 2024 Academy Awards, though Chris' brother Scott was there as a cast member of "Barbie" and even performed "I'm Just Ken" with Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling.

Ryan however lost to Chris' Marvel colleague Robert Downey Jr. for his role in "Oppenheimer." Also nominated in the category was another Marvel actor, Mark Ruffalo who starred in "Poor Things."

Couples that also debuted on the same red carpet were Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird, and Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom.

RELATED: Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

vuukle comment

ACADEMY AWARD

ACADEMY AWARDS

CHRIS EVANS

OSCAR

OSCARS

RED CARPET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grateful Sarah G says Billboard award &lsquo;came at a time when I was doubting myself&rsquo;

Grateful Sarah G says Billboard award ‘came at a time when I was doubting myself’

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
This Women’s Month, Sarah Geronimo brought pride to the country after becoming one of Billboard’s 2024 Global...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

1 day ago
The 96th Academy Awards began Sunday with host Jimmy Kimmel offering jokes about the major nominees, as "Oppenheimer" was...
Entertainment
fbtw
A front row experience of Ed Sheeran's songs and stories

A front row experience of Ed Sheeran's songs and stories

By Janelle Lorzano | 18 hours ago
Sheerios, including yours truly, felt nostalgic while singing Ed Sheeran songs during his Mathematics Tour last March 9 at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Lawrence bids farewell

Steve Lawrence bids farewell

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
A voice from the past said goodbye last March 7. Singer and actor Steve Lawrence passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on&nbsp;10th wedding anniversary

Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The couple renewed their promises to each other in a ceremony at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How &lsquo;The Simon and Garfunkel Story&rsquo; musical harmonizes generations
Partner

How ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ musical harmonizes generations

By May Dedicatoria | 4 hours ago
Audiences from different generations sang along and reveled in the one-night-only performance of The Simon and Garfunkel Story...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mallari' producer announces 'Biringan' movie

'Mallari' producer announces 'Biringan' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Mentorque Productions, the team behind Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry "Mallari," announced that their next...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco amazed by Kathryn Bernardo's humility, wants to have project with her

David Licauco amazed by Kathryn Bernardo's humility, wants to have project with her

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso star David Licauco reacted to a viral photo with Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he wanted to hear his eulogy while he is still alive. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with