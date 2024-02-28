LIST: Concerts, events this March 2024

MANILA, Philippines — March will carry over the excitement from 2024's early concerts and productions to ensure the year's first quarter ends with a bang.

Here are several of the concerts, events and productions happening in March:

Eric Moo (March 1)

Malaysian-Chinese singer-songwriter Erik Moo graces the Philippines with his musical skills at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

'Monet & Friends Alive' (March 1 to 20 except Mondays)

The multi-sensory experience of French painter Claude Monet and other artists of the Impressionist era continues its run at the BGC Arts Center.

Harold Pinter's 'Betrayal' (March 1 to 3, 8 to 10, 15 to 17)

The Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium (RCBC Theater) will host a production of the Olivier Award winner for Best Play, which employs a unique method of storytelling about an extramarital affair based on Pinter's real-life experiences.

'Pingkian: Isang Musikal' (March 1 to 3, 8 to 10, 15 to 17, 22 to 24)

A stage musical about the life of Emilio Jacinto. Witness and explore the struggles of Jacinto as he tries to balance his ideals and aspirations with the realities of war and conflict at the CCP Black Box Theatre.

'The Simon and Garfunkel Story' (March 2)

Prepare for a night to remember as the internationally acclaimed musical tribute to the iconic folk rock duo is staging at the Theater in Solaire.

Julie Anne San Jose and Eric Santos: Love Bound (March 2)

Julie Ann San Jose and Eric Santos pair up for a concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Jeff Satur: Space Shuttle No.8 (March 2)

Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur is taking his "Space Shuttle No. 8" Asia Tour to Manila, complementing the launch of his first album with many more to come from the multi-hyphenate.

Lisa Macuja-Elizalde's 'Le Corsaire' (March 3)

Ballet Manila restages one of the most thrilling classical ballets in its repertoire at the Aliw Theater, its founder's version a volatile cocktail of love, adventure and heart-stopping action.

B.I. (March 4)

Korean artist Kim Hanbin or B.I. is returning to the Philippines for an exclusive fanmeet at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Citizen (March 6)

American hardcore punk band Citizen is performing in the Philippines for the first time when they hit Marikina's Eastside Events Place with Filipino acts Goo and Repetition.

Christopher De Leon, Gabby Concepcion and Ai-Ai de las Alas: Kings & Ai (March 8)

Christopher De Leon, Gabby Concepcion and Ai-Ai de las Alas join together to give a night of romantic and comedic music at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Dulce...Solid! (March 8)

Dulce, "Asia's Timeless Diva," will dazzle the crowd with her vocal prowess at the Music Museum in San Juan City.

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Don Pasquale (March 8)

The seventh concert in the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's ongoing 39th season with new Music Director and Principal Conductor Maestro Grzegorz Nowak at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

'Limang Daan' (March 8 to 10)

A Ballet Philippines production depicting 500 years of cross-cultural encounters largely formed Spanish influences. Watch as their dances transport the audience back in time at the Theater in Solaire.

Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x (March 9)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran returns to the Philippines where he will be performing at the SMDC Festival Grounds. His concert back in 2018 was a stunning success, this will be even bigger as Ben&Ben will be performing as a special guest as well as Calum Scott.

Garth Garcia: Back Home (March 9)

OPM singer Garth Garcia will be entertaining fans at the Music Museum. Come and hear his soulful, passionate tunes!

Wanderland (March 9 and 10)

The Wanderland Music and Arts Festival is back, headlined by the likes of Jack Johnson, Jeff Bernat, Parcels, Novo Amor, Beenzino and Clouddriver.

Local artists include Paolo Sandejas, Ena Mori, dwta, Bird, Party Pace and Sydney-based Filipino-Australian singer Grentperez.

The Golden Sounds of The Platters (March 9 and 10)

Popular American vocal group The Platters, famous for hits like "Only You" and "The Great Pretender," will be at the Newport Performing Arts Theater to show off their musical talents for two nights.

Wave to Earth (March 11 and 13)

The Korean indie band is returning to Manila, this time for its own headliner concert, with two shows at the New Frontier Theater.

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators (March 12)

The legendary guitarist of Guns N' Roses is coming to the Philippines for his "The River Is Rising" world tour, and tagging along for the SM City North Edsa SkyDome concert are Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

Janet Jackson: Together Again (March 13)

Pop star Janet Jackson is returning to the Philippines after over a decade for a one-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippine Madrigal Singers: Sisenti (March 15 to 17)

The Philippine Madrigal Singers is ready to bring in the music at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater! Prepare to listen to songs of sentimental value as the Singers lead its audience to a musical journey of love, happiness and comedy.

Cha Eun-woo: Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] (March 16)

Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo of the boy band Astro will be showing up for Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Magic Men Australia (March 16)

Get ready as male dance group Magic Men Australia deliver a heart-stopping performance at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Anji Salvacion: The Grit (March 16)

Young singer-actress Anji Salvacion is launching her album "Grit" with a concert at the Gateway 2 Cineplex Cinema 11.

'Suor Angelica' and 'Gianni Schicchi: Puccini at 100' (March 16 and 17)

The Manila Symphony Orchestra Foundation with the Embassy of Italy in the Philippines celebrate the centennial anniversary of Puccini with an opera double bill at the Hyundai Hall of the Areté in the Ateneo de Manila University.

Pulp Summer Slam (March 23)

One of Southeast Asia's longest-running metal festivals is being staged in the Philippines once more since the pandemic. The line-up includes Fleshgod Apocalypse, Rolling Quartz and La Dispure.

'Miss Saigon' (March 23 and 24, 26 to 28, 30 and 31)

The iconic stage musical that put Lea Salonga on the map to international stardom, Boublil and Schönberg's "Miss Saigon" is an adaptation of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" set during the Vietnam War where a bargirl has a relationship with an American marine. Watch it at the Theater in Solaire.

