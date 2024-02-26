^

Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 8:59am
Selena is married to Dino Reyes and is the proud mom to 11-year-old son, Theon, and 9-year-old daughter, Savi.
MANILA, Philippines — A few days before the formal presentation of the 2024 Miss Universe Philippines lineup, the Miss Universe Pasig Organization, through its directors Rochelle Romero and couple Curlee & Zarah Discaya, crowned their official representative in the person of Selena Antonio Reyes in the rooftop gallery of the St. Gerrard Construction Executive Building in downtown Pasig.

The 38-year-old mother of two is, so far, the oldest of the 59 official candidates. The other married entrant is Janet Lyn Hammond of Southern California, and Davao del Sur's Joanna Puyod Yulo is coming in as a single parent.

"There's no age limit when you want to achieve something in your life; or if you want to be someone. Now, I'm older, wiser and will bring something new to the table. Opportunity only comes once so why not try it now. Who can say if the age requirement stays the same now that a new co-owner is in the Miss Universe Organization.

"I'm excited to meet my co-candidates. I offer myself to the Universe as mother, wife, and athlete. The Miss Universe is the best platform where our voices are heard," shared the educator and fitness trainer during an intimate huddle after the sashing and crowning ceremonies.

Miss Universe Pasig 2023 Kali Navea Huff relinquished her crown to Selena, after the city's pageant organizers put on the official sash provided by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

Selena is married to Dino Reyes and is the proud mom to 11-year-old son, Theon, and 9-year-old daughter, Savi. Prior to her MUPH journey, Selena competed in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant of 2010 and the Century Tuna Superbods challenge. Prior to joining pageantry, she was a member of the national gymnastics team.

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
