^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes among 2023 Social Media Personality nominees

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 5:36pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes among 2023 Social Media Personality nominees
Andrea Brillantes, Kathryn Bernardo
Lazada Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes are among the nominees in the Social Media Personality of 2023 category at the upcoming Push Awards. 

Heart Evangelista, KC Concepcion and Bretman Rock are also nominated in the category.

In the Popular Love Team of 2023 category, DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano), FranSeth (Francine Diaz at Seth Fedelin), BarDa (Barbie Forteza at David Licauco), KDLex (KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad) and KaoMiah (Jeremiah Lisbo at Kaori Oinuma) are vying for the title. 

Real-life couples Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, and Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are nominated in the Power Couple of 2023 category. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PUSH (@pushalerts)

Content creators also have their own category, with Ivana Alawi, Kristel Fulgar, Melason, Ninong Ry and the husband-and-wife tandem of Slater Young and Kryz Uy being nominees. 

Fans can also vote on who among the celebrity parents of the past year they want to win in the category where Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan, Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo, and Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon are nominated.

Voting period for the Push Awards 2023 is from February 19 to March 15, 2024. The 9th Push Awards will announce the winners on March 22. 

Kathryn renews partnership

Kathryn, meanwhile, renewed her partnership as the brand ambassador for TCL Electronics.

“I just renewed my contract with TCL Electronics so I am very excited with the partnership that we’ll be doing this year,” Kathryn said during the contract signing session held at her studio.

The partnership was sealed at Baked Studios last February 6. Present in the contract signing were TCL Philippines chief executive officer Loyal Cheng, marketing head Shae Xiaoling Yu and brand manager Joseph Cernitchez. 

“I would remember that big gray box, wala pang smart TV dati and ang ganda ng memories ko with that TCL TV because every night after I finish my homework, we would go to my parent’s room just to bond and watch our favorite shows and cartoons,” Kathryn said. 

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes together in 1 shopping campaign amid controversies

vuukle comment

ANDREA BRILLANTES

KATHRYN BERNARDO

PUSH AWARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dominic Roque addresses issues on condo, gas station, prenup with Bea Alonzo

Dominic Roque addresses issues on condo, gas station, prenup with Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actor Dominic Roque issued a statement to address several issues brought up by veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Grabe po 'yung mata niya': Xyriel Manabat 'fangirls' over Judy Ann Santos

'Grabe po 'yung mata niya': Xyriel Manabat 'fangirls' over Judy Ann Santos

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Xyriel Manabat once hid under the table while gushing over Judy Ann Santos, her childhood idol.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier shares favorite 'Avatar' moments, becoming Aang

Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier shares favorite 'Avatar' moments, becoming Aang

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Gordon Cormier is more than excited for the world to finally see Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that she doesn't want to have a baby anymore. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi to give away all-expense paid trip to Taylor Swift Singapore concert

Ivana Alawi to give away all-expense paid trip to Taylor Swift Singapore concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ivana Alawi is giving away a VIP ticket and an all-expense paid trip to Singapore for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abby Clutario explores love's many expressions in new album Lambing

Abby Clutario explores love's many expressions in new album Lambing

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Kapuso multi-instrumentalist and singer, Abby Clutario, will drop her first album titled Lambing with AltG Records tomorrow,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bradley Cooper is a bliss to watch as &lsquo;Maestro&rsquo;

Bradley Cooper is a bliss to watch as ‘Maestro’

By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
I remember watching the TV series “Alias” 20 years ago and thinking.
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez on beauty secret: &lsquo;I actually love ceremony and process&rsquo;

Beauty Gonzalez on beauty secret: ‘I actually love ceremony and process’

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Beauty Gonzalez is one of the actresses enjoying the most screen time nowadays.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Rama Hari&rsquo; returns onstage for two weekends this month

‘Rama Hari’ returns onstage for two weekends this month

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
An ancient epic and five National Artists.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Melai Cantiveros invites 'Avatar' fans to Philippines

WATCH: Melai Cantiveros invites 'Avatar' fans to Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A new promotional video for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" features host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with