Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes among 2023 Social Media Personality nominees

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes are among the nominees in the Social Media Personality of 2023 category at the upcoming Push Awards.

Heart Evangelista, KC Concepcion and Bretman Rock are also nominated in the category.

In the Popular Love Team of 2023 category, DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano), FranSeth (Francine Diaz at Seth Fedelin), BarDa (Barbie Forteza at David Licauco), KDLex (KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad) and KaoMiah (Jeremiah Lisbo at Kaori Oinuma) are vying for the title.

Real-life couples Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, and Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are nominated in the Power Couple of 2023 category.

Content creators also have their own category, with Ivana Alawi, Kristel Fulgar, Melason, Ninong Ry and the husband-and-wife tandem of Slater Young and Kryz Uy being nominees.

Fans can also vote on who among the celebrity parents of the past year they want to win in the category where Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan, Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano, Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff, Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo, and Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon are nominated.

Voting period for the Push Awards 2023 is from February 19 to March 15, 2024. The 9th Push Awards will announce the winners on March 22.

Kathryn renews partnership

Kathryn, meanwhile, renewed her partnership as the brand ambassador for TCL Electronics.

“I just renewed my contract with TCL Electronics so I am very excited with the partnership that we’ll be doing this year,” Kathryn said during the contract signing session held at her studio.

The partnership was sealed at Baked Studios last February 6. Present in the contract signing were TCL Philippines chief executive officer Loyal Cheng, marketing head Shae Xiaoling Yu and brand manager Joseph Cernitchez.

“I would remember that big gray box, wala pang smart TV dati and ang ganda ng memories ko with that TCL TV because every night after I finish my homework, we would go to my parent’s room just to bond and watch our favorite shows and cartoons,” Kathryn said.

