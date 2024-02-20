^

Entertainment

Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes witness Senate pass Eddie Garcia bill, honor 'Rewind'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 3:19pm
Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes witness Senate pass Eddie Garcia bill, honor 'Rewind'
Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes at the Senate
Star Cinema via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate passed on a third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2505 or the Eddie Garcia Bill, named after the veteran actor who passed away last 2019.

Garcia was 90 years old when he died days after he suffered an injury on a production set, leading to a call for improved safety protocols for the film, television, and radio industry.

The bill passed the Senate on a final reading last February 19 with several celebrities present to witness the passage, including Iza Calzado, Ricky Davao, Randy Santiago, Tirso Cruz III, Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez, celebrity couple Marian River and Dingdong Dantes, and Garcia's wife Lilibeth Romero.

Three of the bill's co-authors are actors themselves, namely, Robin Padilla, Lito Lapid, and Bong Revilla, while two are children of veteran actors — Grace Poe (daughter of Ferdinand Poe Jr.) and Jinggoy Estrada (son of Joseph "Erap" Estrada).

Among the bill's provisions are a normal eight-hour work or up to a maximum of 14 hours or a total of 60 hours in a week and specific provisions on social welfare benefits and insurance from work-related incidents or deaths.

It also guarantees opportunities for gainful employment and decent incomes and protection from abuse, harassment, hazardous conditions, and economic exploitation.

Once signed into law, the government will then establish a Movie and Television Tripartite Council composed of individuals from the government, employers, and workers in the entertainment industry.

On the same day, Padilla issued Senate Resolution No. 909, which recognized the box office success of "Rewind" starring Rivera and Dantes — the couple's first feature film in over a decade.

The film featured at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival and went on to become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, earning P902 million at the global box office.

"This achievement is a testament to the return of a vibrant and flourishing Philippine film industry — attributed to the hard work and commitment of artists, writers, directors and all members of the production teams," Padilla said in the resolution.

Joining Rivera and Dantes for the recognition at the Senate was director Mae Cruz Alviar and other members of the film's production team.

RELATED: Senate OKs Eddie Garcia bill on third reading

vuukle comment

DINGDONG DANTES

EDDIE GARCIA

EDDIE GARCIA BILL

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Francine Diaz on joining Miss Universe, working with Kathryn Bernardo

Francine Diaz on joining Miss Universe, working with Kathryn Bernardo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Francine Diaz confidently answered the questions thrown to her by the host at the recently concluded Watsons Health Expo 2024...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo sings 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' after Daniel Padilla's 'Hinahanap-hanap Kita'

Kathryn Bernardo sings 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' after Daniel Padilla's 'Hinahanap-hanap Kita'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After Daniel Padilla's trending video in Siargao singing Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-hanap Kita," Kathryn Bernardo singing Taylor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales proud of Kathryn Bernardo's latest life updates

Jericho Rosales proud of Kathryn Bernardo's latest life updates

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jericho Rosales was the first to comment on Kathryn Bernardo's life update on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

'Gusto ko rin magpabebe': Why Beauty Gonzalez doesn't want to have kids anymore

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that she doesn't want to have a baby anymore. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nag-sorry naman ako': Rita Daniela admits being third party to celebrity couple

'Nag-sorry naman ako': Rita Daniela admits being third party to celebrity couple

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapuso actress Rita Daniel confessed that she once was a third party to a celebrity couple who brokeup because of her.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Park Hyung-sik spreads joy, gives back through &lsquo;SIKcret&rsquo; Philippines fan meet

Park Hyung-sik spreads joy, gives back through ‘SIKcret’ Philippines fan meet

By Anna Clarissa Barlam | 16 hours ago
It is no secret that Filipino fans have a passionate love for their South Korean idols. That’s why when Park Hyung-sik...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN building lights up as BINI drops exciting news

ABS-CBN building lights up as BINI drops exciting news

By Kane Errol Choa | 16 hours ago
BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena usher in a new era with the announcement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nathan Randal: Emerging talent with penchant for Broadway tunes and the classics

Nathan Randal: Emerging talent with penchant for Broadway tunes and the classics

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Nathan Randal is a new face with the aspiration of becoming a singer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-Miss Universe president Paula Shugart to sue pageant's owner over 'false' corruption allegations

Ex-Miss Universe president Paula Shugart to sue pageant's owner over 'false' corruption allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Miss Universe Organization (MUO) President Paula Shugart is planning to sue the pageant's Thai owner Anne Jakrajutatip...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with