Maris Racal proves she's Rico Blanco's No. 1 fan at Rivermaya reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal proved that she's the number one fan of boyfriend Rico Blanco during the Rivermaya reunion concert last Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Maris posted photos and videos of the concert.

Maris also customized a headband for Rico as well as a banner that said that her boyfriend is her "oppa."

"RIVERMAYA THE REUNION WAS (fire). What an experience! Witnessed GREAT chemistry on stage," she wrote.

"And they played Sunog during soundcheck (THANK YOU)," she added.

Rico, Nathan Azarcon, Mark Escueta and Bamboo Mañalac were all hyped for the most anticipated local concert this year, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

The band opened their concert with “Monopoly,” “Kung Ayaw Mo, Huwag Mo,” “The Princess of Disguise,” “Hinahanap-hanap Kita,” “Ballroom Dancing,” “Sunny Days” and “Ulan.”

Rico then had a solo of “You’ll Be Safe Here,” a song the band started playing when Bamboo left Rivermaya in 1998.

Fans, however, failed to see a surprise appearance from original guitarist Perf de Castro, known for his guitar solos in songs "Awit ng Kabataan" and "214."

The band ended their reunion concert with "Himala" and "Kisapmata."

