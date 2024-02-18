'First time to travel alone!': Kathryn Bernardo enjoys 1st solo trip

Kathryn Bernardo posts photos from her recent trip to Australia as seen on her Instagram post.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo's latest Instagram post shows she is having a good time on her first-ever solo trip abroad.

Earlier today, the actress posted a gallery with 10 photos that provides a sneak peek of her recent travel to Australia.

One of the photos shows her simply clad in a long-sleeved white-and-green striped top while pushing her trolley loaded with her luggage.

Her other photos show her grocery shopping and working out with friends.

She also posted a photo of herself having dinner with her friends and enjoying the meal prepared by a "Tito Alex."

Kathryn appreciated receiving a single rose for Valentine's Day from Tito Alex.

The actress recently flew to Australia to catch the Melbourne leg of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," where she had a great time singing along to the American pop star's hits.

