Sandara’s favorite beer? It’s light and fun, just like her personality!

February 13, 2024 | 11:15am
Sandaraâ��s favorite beer? Itâ��s light and fun, just like her personality!
Sandara is thankful for the opportunity to work with a homegrown brand San Mig Light.
Homegrown star turned global pop icon Dara is new San Mig Light brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — From her Star Circle Quest days to her 2NE1 K-pop stardom, and now in her solo international artist era, Sandara Park has been loved by Filipino fans for her super fun and light personality.

Whenever she returns to the country for shows and other engagements, she embarks on adventures like visiting markets, enjoying food trips to various local eateries, and hanging out and chilling with friends. Last year, she even brought fellow K-pop idol, BamBam, to an inuman session.

RELATED: Sandara Park teased by Pinoys for empty local beer pic: ‘Very Pinay’

Hence, it’s no wonder that the bubbly Sandara, pun intended, was named San Mig Light ambassador!

In fact, Sandara was spotted last year with bottles of San Mig Light. She even described herself as “Food Monster Dara in Manila,” pairing bottles of San Miguel with tocilog, crabs and some Chinese food.

“Parati kong hinahanap ang San Mig Light every time I go back to the Philippines. I really missed it, like all the time. San Mig Light is my favorite because it’s light, fun and it gives off an easy vibe. Perfect for me!” Sandara says.

Sandara’s love for the light and 100-calorie beer is best portrayed in this TVC, which she reposted and captioned: “SANdara & SANmig light? Bagay na bagay diba?! Shot puno~!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

 

The fun video is now inviting her fandom, Daralings, and 2NE1’s Blackjacks to embrace a light life with San Mig Light.

But more than this, Sandara is thankful for the opportunity to work with a homegrown brand in the Philippines, where her career also started.

She said, “I’m really grateful to have such wonderful experience. It’s like being embraced by lightness and fun, just like the brand and just like me.”

Indeed, Sandara’s light vibe and a bright personality are what make her one of the most likeable and approachable artists in the Philippines and the world.

Nowadays, we all await the announcement of a worldwide tour, following the recent release of her self-titled mini-album, Sandara Park—her first solo music endeavor in six years. When this time comes, we’ll all be present to give our cheers and scream, “Cheers!” — EV

Drink Responsibly.

 

ASC Ref. No: S0156P013124S

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with San Mig Light. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

