'Ang daya mo love': Katrina Halili mourns boyfriend's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Katrina Halili's boyfriend Jeremy Guiab passed away.

Reports said that Jeremy succumbed to heart attack.

In her Instagram account, Katrina expressed her grief for her boyfriend's death.

“Ang daya mo love sabi mo aalagaan mo kami ni Katie. Bakit iniwan mo kami?" Katrina captioned the post.

In her past interview with "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Katrina said that Jeremy helped her raise her daughter Katie.

“Siya ‘yung mas nagtuturo sa akin, kasi stubborn ako, ‘di ba? Stubborn din ‘yung anak ko. So medyo mahirap kaming dalawa, minsan nawawalan ako ng pasensiya, siya ‘yung mas kalmado. Tinutulungan niya ako talaga," Katrina said.

“Siya ‘yung mag-uusap, siya ‘yung kakausapin ako, kakausapin niya ‘yung anak ko,” she added.

Katrina also said in the same interview that she was eight years single when she and Kris Lawrence broke up until she met Jeremy.

“Noong dumating si Katie, wala talaga, as in eight years ayoko talagang mag-boyfriend, ayokong mag-date," she said.

"Wala, anything, work, work lang. Sabi ko ‘pag age ko ng 34, 35, kailangan meron na.' Nangyari ‘yon,” she added.

