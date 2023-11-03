^

'Akala ko mag-uutos lang ako': Katrina Halili returns as sexy assassin in 'Black Rider'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 11:28am
'Akala ko mag-uutos lang ako': Katrina Halili returns as sexy assassin in 'Black Rider'
Katrina Halili as Romana in the action series "Black Rider."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — For the past years, Katrina Halili was already cast in mother roles for afternoon soap operas, but she got the shock of her life when GMA-7 entrusted her with a badass assassin role in the upcoming primetime drama "Black Rider." 

The original "Starstruck" Avenger confessed that she had to adjust to doing more trainings and stunts for her role as Romana in the drama that stars Ruru Madrid in the titular role. 

"Ako po si Romana, skilled assasin. Medyo nahirapan po ako kasi kailangan kong dumaan sa training. Mag-big bike tapos, tapos mixed martial arts," revealed Katrina at last week's grand press conference for the television series.

"Nu'ng una, wala akong idea na may ganyan. Ang alam ko pong drug lord lang ako na mag-uutos. Tapos nu'ng storycon, napa-nganga na lang ako. Ho?" she added. 

The actress said that she did not expect it since she had been cast as mother in many afternoon dramas, like the mother of Jillian Ward in the 2019 soap "Prima Donnas." 

The last remarkable action role she did was the role of Black Darna and Valentina opposite Marian Rivera's version of "Darna" in 2009. 

"Na-shock po ako kasi natanggap ko na po siya. Super shocked po ako na ang daming trainings po. Ako po pala gagawa ng action. Akala ko taga-utos lang."

"Una, skeptic ako sa sarili ko kasi nasanay na ako sa hapon na nanay na, iyak-iyak tapos ganyan. Ang hirap. Ang dami kong training. Pero nu'ng ginagawa ko na po siya, nae-enjoy ko na po siya," she shared. 

Apart from Katrina and Ruru, the show also marks the return to GMA-7 of Yassi Pressman, Rainier Castillo and Matteo Guidicelli. Also starring with them are Kylie Padilla, Zoren Legaspi, Raymart Santiago, Gary Estrada, Raymond Bagatsing, Isko Moreno, Monsour del Rosario and Roi Vinzon; as well as veteran actors Rio Locsin, Gladys Reyes, Maureen Larrazabal, Almira Muhlach, Empoy and Janus del Prado.

"Black Rider" premieres on November 6 right after "24 Oras," with a delayed telecast on GTV at 9:40 p.m. 

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz, Katrina Halili dating? New post stirs speculations

KATRINA HALILI
