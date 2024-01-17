Kim Chiu shares BTS of her Sinulog 'ASAP' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kim Chiu was in a festive mood after taking the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage dressed as the Sinulog Festival Queen.

In the January 14 episode of the weekend musical variety show, Kim performed onstage dressed as the Sinulog Festival Queen, a highlight of the annual fiesta that celebrates the Santo Niño.

Kim's performance and outfit were well-received by viewers, some lauding Kim for honoring her roots in Cebu City.

After her performance, she and actress Vina Morales greeted their fellow Visayans for celebrating this year's Sinulog Festival.

In an Instagram post, Kim shared the behind-the-scenes clips of her practicing the performance with and without the elaborate costume.

The sun design, which Kim wore on her back, fell forward several times but the actress managed to get a hand of it even with the complete dress and crown.

"Maski bug-at kaayo, mas bug-at paman cguro ni nako na sanina cge sayaw gihapon, in anah gyud basta bisdak laban lang, gwapa bitaw!" Kim said in the caption.

In English, Kim said she really enjoyed performing as a Sinulog Festival Queen even with her heavy costume.

RELATED: Fiesta Señor’s opening salvo: Big crowd joins Walk with Jesus