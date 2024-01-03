Janno Gibbs claps back at netizen questioning his mourning for dad Ronaldo Valdez

Janno Gibbs together with his father, Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Janno Gibbs responded to a social media user who doubted his grieving process following the passing of his father, veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

Janno shared a photo of his family's New Year trip to Japan on his Instagram.

"Happy New Year from The Gibbs and our extended fam," he captioned the post.

An Instagram user left a comment: "Your father just passed away."

Janno responded with a simple "I know. And?"

"Sadness does not seem to exist… not judging maybe behind each posts you’re all still crying inside," the Instagram user replied.

"You are judging. Shame on you," Janno replied.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed their ongoing thorough investigation into the veteran actor's death but has refrained from disclosing any details at the moment.

Janno described Ronaldo as "The Sweetest Dad Ever."

He also thanked the people who gave flowers during his father's wake, who included Coco Martin, Julia Montes, Jinggoy Estrada, Robin Padilla, Leni Robredo, Kathyrn Bernardo, Lito Lapid, Tito Sotto, Herbert Bautista, Grace Poe, Gloria Diaz, Jake Cuenca, Philip Salvador, Cory Vidanes and Carlo Katigbak.

