^

Entertainment

Janno Gibbs claps back at netizen questioning his mourning for dad Ronaldo Valdez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 12:51pm
Janno Gibbs claps back at netizen questioning his mourning for dad Ronaldo Valdez
Janno Gibbs together with his father, Ronaldo Valdez
Janno Gibbs via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Janno Gibbs responded to a social media user who doubted his grieving process following the passing of his father, veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

Janno shared a photo of his family's New Year trip to Japan on his Instagram.

"Happy New Year from The Gibbs and our extended fam," he captioned the post. 

An Instagram user left a comment: "Your father just passed away."

Janno responded with a simple "I know. And?"

"Sadness does not seem to exist… not judging maybe behind each posts you’re all still crying inside," the Instagram user replied. 

"You are judging. Shame on you," Janno replied. 

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed their ongoing thorough investigation into the veteran actor's death but has refrained from disclosing any details at the moment.

Janno described Ronaldo as "The Sweetest Dad Ever."

He also thanked the people who gave flowers during his father's wake, who included Coco Martin, Julia Montes, Jinggoy Estrada, Robin Padilla, Leni Robredo, Kathyrn Bernardo, Lito Lapid, Tito Sotto, Herbert Bautista, Grace Poe, Gloria Diaz, Jake Cuenca, Philip Salvador, Cory Vidanes and Carlo Katigbak.  

RELATED: Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance
 

vuukle comment

JANNO GIBBS

RONALDO VALDEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

'9275': Joey de Leon honors TV stations of 'Eat Bulaga' with art

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Comedian Joey de Leon dedicated his first painting of the year to all the network that became a home to "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

Sharon Cuneta shares separation, reconciliation with Kiko Pangilinan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan briefly got separated but they are back together....
Entertainment
fbtw
'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

'The drought is over': Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla witness BFF Angelica Panganiban's wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla attended the wedding of their best friend Angelica Panganiban to Gregg Homan. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos excited to do more films after award-winning comeback

Vilma Santos excited to do more films after award-winning comeback

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Vilma Santos was surprised by her own reaction while accepting the Best Actress trophy for her film with Christopher de Leon,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lee Naeun not dating football star Lee Kang In &mdash; agency

Lee Naeun not dating football star Lee Kang In — agency

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The talent agency of Korean singer-actress Lee Naeun shut down rumors she is currently seeing Korean football player Lee Kang-in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Would&rsquo;ve been a family of 4 or 5': Empress Schuck reveals miscarriage

'Would’ve been a family of 4 or 5': Empress Schuck reveals miscarriage

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actress Empress Schuck revealed she suffered a miscarriage toward the end of last year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes reflects on solo Spain trip, grateful for 'healing' 2023

Andrea Brillantes reflects on solo Spain trip, grateful for 'healing' 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Young actress Andrea Brillantes reflected on the loaded past year she had highlighted by solo soul-searching trip to Spa...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz lauds Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon in 'When I Met You in Tokyo'

John Lloyd Cruz lauds Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon in 'When I Met You in Tokyo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz was all praises for Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon’s “When I Met You in Tokyo.&r...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park gears up for 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance tonight

Sandara Park gears up for 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance tonight

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop star Sandara Park will be performing on the 33rd Seoul Music Awards 2024 set to take place in Bangkok today.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with