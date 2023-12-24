Janno Gibbs remembers father Ronaldo Valdez with 'Moon River' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-comedian Janno Gibbs paid tribute once more to his late father Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away last December 17 at the age of 76.

On his Instagram account, Janno shared a video of himself singing "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with Ronaldo at a mall in Mandaluyong City.

The father-and-son tandem took turns singing lines as the crowd looked on, some with phones held up.

Ronaldo even added a run at the performance's end, making Janno quip the song had already finished before embracing his father.

Several colleagues offered their well wishes on Janno's post. These include Gary Valenciano, John Arcilla, Cherry Pie Picache, Dennis Padilla and Donita Rose.

Ronaldo was in showbiz for six decades, among his recent last roles being "Lolo Sir" in the hit teleserye "2 Good 2 Be True" with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The actor was known for his movies "Seven Sundays," "Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang," and "The Mistress," among others.

