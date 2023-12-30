Herlene Budol to release new single following viral text scandal

MANILA, Philippines — Host-beauty queen Herlene Budol has teased she'll be releasing new music in the new year, indicating she's moving away from the recent viral text scandal she was embroiled in several days ago.

A now-deleted post on Kapuso actor Rob Gomez's social media accounts contained screenshots of Gomez's supposedly flirtatious exchanges with several women including Budol.

Budol has since released a statement reiterating she is not the type of woman being implied in the leaked private chats and is considering filing data privacy, defamation, and cyber libel cases against the person who leaked the messages.

A week after giving out the statement, Budol revealed on her Instagram account that she's been taking voice lessons with the help of her former manager, Wilbert Tolentino.

"'Yung kahit hindi na siya manager ko pero nandiyan pa rin siya through thick and thin at pinupush niya ako mag-voice lesson at classmate ko na rin si Little KaFreshness Willard King Tolentino. Masaya pala ang musika," Budol wrote the post's caption.

The host-beauty queen weaved through music genres like Jazz, Pop, Ballad, Blues, Rock, Hip-hop, Classical, Electro, New Age and Reggae with the help from a coach from Kimusikero Music Worhip Tutorial.

Capping it all off was Budol's reveal she had a single coming out in 2024 titled "Kain Tayo" which will come on the heels of her previously released tracks "Gandang Hipon" and "Talikodgenic Man Ako."

A few days after the scandal went viral, Tolentino defended his former talent claiming that people could not please everyone on social media.

"Truth will always prevail and mistakes [are] part of being human," Tolentino said, adding that he reached out to Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera, whom Gomez has a child with and is the person Gomez alleged to have leaked the screenshots.

RELATED: Wilbert Tolentino backs Herlene Budol amid viral texts scandal, reaches out to Shaila Rebortera