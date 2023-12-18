^

Kathryn Bernardo pays tribute to 'Lolo Sir' Ronaldo Valdez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 10:26am
Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez and Kathryn Bernardo
Ronaldo Valdez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo paid tribute to her "Lolo Sir" Ronaldo Valdez after reports came out that the veteran actor passed away yesterday.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted several photos and videos of Ronaldo. 

Kathryn and Ronaldo starred in the hit ABS-CBN teleserye "2 Good 2 Be True" with Kathryn's ex-boyfriend, Daniel Padilla. 

Last September, Ronaldo was spotted attending the premiere night of Kathryn's "A Very Good Girl" film, riding an electric scooter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ron Gibbs (@tito.ron.valdez)

Ronaldo also commented on Kathryn's Instagram post when she changed her hair to orange. 

"Rebeldeh," he said with laughing emoji. 

Kathryn and Daniel announced their breakup last November 30.

Ronaldo was known for his movies "Seven Sundays," "Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang," and "The Mistress," among others.

He is survived by his son Janno Gibbs and daughter Melissa Gibbs.

RELATEDVeteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passes

