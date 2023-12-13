^

JC Santos not quitting showbiz

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Photos courtesy of Mentorque Productions, JC Santos' official Facebook pages

MANILA, Philippines — Working with Piolo Pascual for the first time in director Derick Cabrido’s horror thriller, Mallari, is undoubtedly an honor and a thrill for actor JC Santos.

To begin with, Piolo was one of the main reasons JC accepted the project. The team of director Derick and Mentorque Productions with Cleverminds Incorporated was another reason. Next was the script of Enrico Santos, who did seven revisions before they started filming.

“Piolo is the epitome of a walking disciplined guy,” JC admitted to The Philippine STAR. “I experienced working with him. I came from theater and I know my lines well. But whenever I’m with him, I missed a lot of my lines. He’s a different guy. He gives everything to you. He’s so generous.”

“It works so well no matter whatever he does onscreen. As an artist, I have so much respect for the person. As an artist, it is such a privilege to be working with him.”

In Mallari, JC is playing Father Lucas, a deacon who’s a childhood friend of Jonathan (the second character of Piolo) and will help the latter uncover his past.

Loving one person can be a curse, as what was depicted in the story of Mallari, one of the 10 official entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“I think loving can be a curse if it is done excessively,” said JC. “The right amount of everything is good, whatever it is you need to give. Anything excessive is bad. But I don’t think it’s a curse.”

The month of December which will be really busy for JC, who will do press conferences, mall shows, fan-con, theater tour, provincial visits and the MMFF parade to promote Mallari. Add to that the awards night of the MMFF.

JC did his first ever fan-con with the cast of Mallari last Dec. 1 at the SM Mall of Asia. “I’ve never been to a fan-con before,” JC admitted. “I’m taking it as a celebration for me to celebrate my team here in Mallari with Mentorque Productions.”

“I want to tell people the standard that Mentorque gave us as artists, at the time we were shooting Mallari. Mentorque gave us everything we needed. We were so comfortable throughout the shoot. Not just me, but all of the staff,” he added.

JC Santos is playing Father Lucas, a deacon who's a childhood friend of Jonathan (the second character of Piolo Pascual) and will help uncover the latter's past in Mallari, one of the 10 official entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). The priest is part of the ensemble characters set against the story about loving one person can be a curse. This coming 2024, JC wants to portray more out-of-the-box characters in films and even onstage. 'I want to do more projects with Mentorque and Cleverminds and hopefully, even with Warner Bros," he says. The actor is here to stay.
“I think Mentorque set the standards. I was treated so well and I’ve been telling that to friends, co-actors and other people. I found a home with Mentorque. I know that they are going to be doing a lot more amazing, great and incredible materials in the future.”

Mallari is a scream-fest that will be undoubtedly enjoyed by family and friends who will troop to the cinemas come Dec. 25

Last month, Mentorque Productions, with producer John Bryan Diamante, signed a landmark partnership deal with Warner Bros. for the nationwide distribution of Mallari, the first mainstream film to be distributed by Warner in the Philippines.

“So, we made sure that Mallari is loaded with shocks and surprises,” screenwriter Enrico Santos said. “It’s like a rollercoaster ride in a theme park. The audience will have something to talk about outside the cinema. Mallari contains all those elements that ensure success.”

“More importantly, we made sure the film has a real story with a heart. At the end of the day, viewers will discover the theme of Mallari is a love story. The love of Fr. Mallari for his mom (Gloria Diaz), the love of John Rey for his wife and the love of Jonathan for Agnes (Janella Salvador),” he shared.

JC is fortunate to always get a great material for the MMFF. He did Chris Martinez’s Meant To Beh (2017), Nuel Naval’s Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) and Family Matters (2022).

“I’m actually so excited about Mallari,” JC admitted. “I want to bring all my friends to watch. I will invite all of them once Mallari opens in theaters. I’m speechless. I’m so thrilled.”

This coming 2024, JC wants to portray more out-of-the-box characters in films and even onstage. “I want to do more projects with Mentorque and Cleverminds and hopefully, even with Warner Bros.”

JC is apparently not quitting showbiz yet, like what he earlier said at the start of the pandemic when he married his partner, Shyleena Herrera in 2019. They have a kid. They were even thinking about migrating to Australia then.

“I found my home in Necessary Theater with Bart Guingona,” asserted JC, who acted with Bart early this year in the critically-acclaimed two-hander, Red. “We’ll be doing a lot of theater, while I also act onscreen.”

