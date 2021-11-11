
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 5:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
From Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay's prenup shoot
Pat Dy via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are believed to tie the knot today. 



This was after Ellen shared an Instagram story of her friend Vito Selma on her IG story. 



“It’s a beautiful day to get married,” Vito wrote, tagging Ellen and Derek.



Another post said: "The concept of today's wedding, Absent na lang (ako)."



 







Screenshots of friends' post on Ellen and Derek's wedding

Ellen Adarna via Instagram









 



Ellen also shared a photo of good friend Beauty Gonzalez’s daughter as flower girl. 



She also shared a post by Scarlet Snow Belo saying that she is on way to the wedding. 



"We're of to Tito @ramsayderek07 and @maria.elena.adarna's wedding," Scarlet wrote. 



Likewise, Ellen shared snapshots of her Bali-inspired "couple shower" presumably last night together with Derek.



Meanwhile, Ellen posted on her Instagram account photos of her wearing her bridal gown amid a backdrop of flowers presumably to be used at the actual ceremony.










 










 










 










 










 



Ellen and Derek got engaged last March only some months after being in a relationship.



RELATED: In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

