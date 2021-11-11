'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay

From Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay's prenup shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are believed to tie the knot today.

This was after Ellen shared an Instagram story of her friend Vito Selma on her IG story.

“It’s a beautiful day to get married,” Vito wrote, tagging Ellen and Derek.

Another post said: "The concept of today's wedding, Absent na lang (ako)."

Ellen Adarna via Instagram Screenshots of friends' post on Ellen and Derek's wedding

Ellen also shared a photo of good friend Beauty Gonzalez’s daughter as flower girl.

She also shared a post by Scarlet Snow Belo saying that she is on way to the wedding.

"We're of to Tito @ramsayderek07 and @maria.elena.adarna's wedding," Scarlet wrote.

Likewise, Ellen shared snapshots of her Bali-inspired "couple shower" presumably last night together with Derek.

Meanwhile, Ellen posted on her Instagram account photos of her wearing her bridal gown amid a backdrop of flowers presumably to be used at the actual ceremony.

Ellen and Derek got engaged last March only some months after being in a relationship.

