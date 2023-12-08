^

'The Voice Philippines' alum Kokoi Baldo passes away at 44

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 1:51pm
'The Voice Philippines' alum Kokoi Baldo passes away at 44
Singer Kokoi Baldo
Kokoi Baldo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and contestant of "The Voice of the Philippines" Season 2 Juan Manuel Ubaldo — popularly known as Kokoi Baldo — passed away in the early hours of December 8, 2023. He was 44 years old.

Aksyon Radyo Bacolod reported during its "Aksyon Balita Morning Edition" that Kokoi was involved in a vehicular accident along Bacolod City's Circumferential Road past midnight.

Citing initial police reports, the radio show mentioned that Kokoi was attempting to overtake a car around 1:30 a.m. on his motorcycle when he lost control and was run over by a 10-wheeler truck carrying sugarcane.

Kokoi's manager and partner Sam confirmed the singer's death on his official Facebook page and asked privacy for family and friends.

"He will be missed, loved and forever in our hearts. Thank you all for your understanding," Sam wrote.

An hour later, Sam asked individuals to take down any posts regarding Kokoi's accident as it was distressing for the family.

The reggae singer appeared on the second season of "The Voice of the Philippines," where all four coaches pressed their "I Want You" button after he performed Matisyahu's "One Day." The coaches were Lea Salonga, Apl.de.ap, Bamboo Manalac and Sarah Geronimo. Baldo opted to join Sarah's team. 

During the Battle Rounds, Kokoi performed Mr. Big's "To Be With You" and was "stolen" by Bamboo to advance to the Knockout Round where he sang "Bilog Na Naman Ang Buwan."

Kokoi was the public's choice recipient two weeks in a row during the Live Shows after viewers enjoyed his performances of "Love and Devotion" and "Could You Be Loved."

However, Kokoi was eliminated just before the semifinal round, his last song being The Police's "Message In A Bottle." The season was eventually won by his teammate Jason Dy.

