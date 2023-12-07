^

Entertainment

Pepe Herrera, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Noel Comia lead Parokya ni Edgar musical cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 12:50pm
Pepe Herrera, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Noel Comia lead Parokya ni Edgar musical cast
The leading cast of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical"
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical," based on the songs by the iconic Filipino rock band, has been revealed.

Making up the all-female leads are Felicity Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex de Leon and Natasha Cabrera, while the supporting cast consists of Noel Comia Jr., Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez and Nicco Manalo.

The musical's female ensemble include Iya Villanueva, Maronne Cruz, Teetin Villanueva, Miah Canton, Cara Barredo, Liway Perez, Cheska Quimno, Paulina Luzuriaga, Julia Serad, Sarah Facuri, Jillian Ita-as, Chaye Mogg and Mikaela Regis, with Aixia Mallary as a swing.

Their male counterparts are Jules Dela Paz, Rapah Manalo, Stephen Viñas, Boo Gabunada, Jep Go, Khalil Tambio, Neo Rivera, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, MC Dela Cruz, Franco Ramos, Red Nuestro, Ralph Oliva and Jim Ferrer, with Rofe Villarino as a swing.

Director Dexter M. Santos and artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams helm the musical following their collaboration in Full House Theater's Company's previous production "Ang Huling El Bimbo," the musical based on the songs by the Eraserheads.

Joining the creative team are writer Rody Vera, musical director and arranger Ejay Yatco, set designer Lawyn Cruz, lights designer Monino Duque, costume designer Raven Ong, sound designer Arvy Dimaculangan and video designers Ga Fallarme and Joyce Garcia. Viñas is the choreographer.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" will debut at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in 2024.

RELATED: LIST: Concerts, events for December 2023

vuukle comment

MUSICAL

PAROKYA NI EDGAR

PEPE HERRERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer is among the 3,812 passers out of the 10,387 examinees. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's so 2019': Bea Alonzo calls out cheaters to stop

'It's so 2019': Bea Alonzo calls out cheaters to stop

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo had a direct message for individuals cheating on their partners, and appeared to make a subtle dig at an...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon are relieved with the Intellectual Property Office's decision, finding them the originators...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang iiyak': TVJ 'vindicated' by IPO's decision of 'Eat Bulaga' origins

'Walang iiyak': TVJ 'vindicated' by IPO's decision of 'Eat Bulaga' origins

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon welcomed the decision of the Intellectual Property Office which...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision &mdash; lawyer
play

TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision — lawyer

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — can use the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KathNiel searches dominate Google Philippines following breakup

KathNiel searches dominate Google Philippines following breakup

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Google Trends recorded the highest interest in actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla right after the celebrity couple...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment

Blackpink signs exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Korean girl group Blackpink renewed its contract with YG Entertainment. 
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, ShowBT reach 'amicable agreement'&nbsp;

SB19, ShowBT reach 'amicable agreement' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
SB19 and its former agency ShowBT announced on Tuesday that they have reached an "amicable agreement" through a "fair and...
Entertainment
fbtw
After a decade, EXO&rsquo;s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering

After a decade, EXO’s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering

By Anna Barlam | 1 day ago
Chinese superstar Lay Zhang, whose real name is Zhang Yixing, has finally fulfilled his promise to come back to the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with