Pepe Herrera, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Noel Comia lead Parokya ni Edgar musical cast

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical," based on the songs by the iconic Filipino rock band, has been revealed.

Making up the all-female leads are Felicity Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex de Leon and Natasha Cabrera, while the supporting cast consists of Noel Comia Jr., Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez and Nicco Manalo.

The musical's female ensemble include Iya Villanueva, Maronne Cruz, Teetin Villanueva, Miah Canton, Cara Barredo, Liway Perez, Cheska Quimno, Paulina Luzuriaga, Julia Serad, Sarah Facuri, Jillian Ita-as, Chaye Mogg and Mikaela Regis, with Aixia Mallary as a swing.

Their male counterparts are Jules Dela Paz, Rapah Manalo, Stephen Viñas, Boo Gabunada, Jep Go, Khalil Tambio, Neo Rivera, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, MC Dela Cruz, Franco Ramos, Red Nuestro, Ralph Oliva and Jim Ferrer, with Rofe Villarino as a swing.

Director Dexter M. Santos and artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams helm the musical following their collaboration in Full House Theater's Company's previous production "Ang Huling El Bimbo," the musical based on the songs by the Eraserheads.

Joining the creative team are writer Rody Vera, musical director and arranger Ejay Yatco, set designer Lawyn Cruz, lights designer Monino Duque, costume designer Raven Ong, sound designer Arvy Dimaculangan and video designers Ga Fallarme and Joyce Garcia. Viñas is the choreographer.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" will debut at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in 2024.

