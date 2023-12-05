^

Headlines

IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 3:03pm
IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ
TVJ in a Facebook live video announcing their departure from TAPE last June 30
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:43 pm) — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has canceled the trademark registration of “Eat Bulaga” by Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), ruling that it was Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon who came up with the name.

In a decision released Tuesday, the IPO ruled that the petitioners — or the camp of TVJ — have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the “Eat Bulaga” or “EB” trademark after it found that they presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term.

Josephine Alon of the Bureau of Legal Affairs penned in her decision that TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the “Eat Bulaga” name. 

The decision also said that TAPE did not "refuse nor contradict" the explanation of the petitioners on how they came up with the "Eat Bulaga" name and had also helped "corroborate" their story. 

Alon wrote in her decision:

"In fact, Respondent-Registrant even corroborated Petitioners' explanation by averring 'After their engageemnt, we thought of the name for the noontime show, I submitted several names to Romy including "Eat Bulaga" which was suggested by Joey. Romy chose the name "Eat Bulaga" amongst the name in the list."

"Romy" refers to Romeo Jalosjos Sr., the owner of TAPE, Inc.

"Having sufficiently established how Petitioners coined the "Eat Bulaga" mark, it is Petitioners and not Respondent-Registrant who owns the mark," the IPO decision read.

TVJ on June 2 filed a petition to cancel TAPE's trademark of "Eat Bulaga" on the grounds that their former company obtained this "fraudulently."

On May 31, the noontime show trio TVJ left TAPE Inc., which produced “Eat Bulaga” for GMA-7 on a blocktime agreement.

The TVJ camp then moved to TV5 and hosted a show by the name of “E.A.T.” 

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

EAT BULAGA

IPO

JOEY DE LEON

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with &lsquo;CIA agent&rsquo; accusations vs PCG spox

Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with ‘CIA agent’ accusations vs PCG spox

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Among others, the posts appear to focus on flooding the discourse on Chinese vessels’ behavior in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
LIVE updates: 2023 Bar exams results

LIVE updates: 2023 Bar exams results

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
 The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2023 Bar exams on Tuesday, December 5.
Headlines
fbtw
Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results announcement
play

Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results announcement

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2023 Bar examinees online.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers

LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers

2 hours ago
Here is the list of Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages
Headlines
fbtw
2023 Bar exam results out today

2023 Bar exam results out today

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The results of the 2023 Bar examinations will be released today, according to the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

2 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2023 Ramon Paul Hernando on Tuesday noon announced the results of the 2023 Bar...
Headlines
fbtw
3,812 pass 2023 Bar exams

3,812 pass 2023 Bar exams

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar, resulting in a passing rate...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR denounces Marawi blast as an assault on peace, humanity

CHR denounces Marawi blast as an assault on peace, humanity

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The CHR condemned the perpetrators of the bombing that killed four Catholic worshippers and wounded dozens for blatantly dismissing...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation cools further to 4.1% in November&nbsp;

Inflation cools further to 4.1% in November 

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Inflation eased further to 4.1% in November — a slight dip from the 4.9% recorded in October and slower than the 8.8%...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with