'Filter the noise': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi, Sam Milby share how they handle critics

MANILA, Philippines — Critics and criticisms are part and parcel of an actor's life, and for actors Alessandra de Rossi, Sam Milby and Piolo Pascual, they have had their share of these and have learned how to handle them over the years.

The three actors shared their thoughts on how they handle critics and criticisms at yesterday's press conference for their first Netflix Filipino original series "Replacing Chef Chico" that premiered today.

Piolo, who has been in the industry for three decades, has learned to listen to critics for the benefit of his own career.

"As long as it's objective. I mean you know, you gotta listen, you gotta know also so you can grow in your craft. If you're closed, there's no room for learning," the actor explained.

He plays Raymund, the consultant hired to revive Hain, the restaurant where Alessandra's Chef Ella and Sam's titular Chef Chico works in.

For Alessandra, who has also been in the industry for more than a decade, it is important for her to strike a balance when it comes to adhering to criticisms.

"Ako balanse lang ako. Parang sa akin, it's more like, parang, 'Hindi ko gusto ito, hindi ako maniniwala sa'yo.' Same din na hindi ako maniniwala 'pag may nagsabi na 'Ang ganda-ganda mo.' Parang naka-balance lang siya dapat," she said.

Alessandra added that she has learned to filter between criticism and "noise."

"Siyempre you know kung ano 'yung dapat mong pakinggan and I'm sure sana hindi ka surrounded by 'Yes' people. Ang weird naman ng ganoong klaseng life, 'di ba? Pero balansehin mo lang. More of filter out 'yung noise. You will know kung ano 'yung noise lang," she noted.

Sam is the newer one in showbiz, breaking into the scene in 2005 after joining the reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother."

"I find myself always a student, so I'm always wanting to learn. I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but when it comes to criticism, I try to accept it... I always take it as a time to grow also," Sam shared.

