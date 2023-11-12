Dianne Medina is confident Rayver and Julie Anne’s romance will lead to marriage

Nail Lounge by Asia’s incorporator and endorser Dianne Medina feels giddy every time she sees her brother-in-law Rayver Cruz and his girlfriend Julie Anne San Jose spending time and bonding with the Cruz family. ‘They are super sweet,’ she reveals.

MANILA, Philippines — Dianne Medina believes there’s a strong possibility for her brother-in-law Rayver Cruz and his girlfriend Julie Anne San Jose to end up together.

Rayver is the younger brother of Dianne’s husband Rodjun. Thus, she often sees how the couple act naturally sweet to each other and not once did she hear them having arguments.

“I love Julie, sobrang love ko s’ya at super swak ‘yung personality nila ni Rayver. I’m very happy for them and the whole Cruz family is happy as well,” said Dianne on the sidelines of Nail Lounge by Asia’s contract-signing of incorporators, which include her as one of its business partners and as a celebrity endorser.

Asked if she sees Rayver and Julie Anne’s romance will lead to marriage, Dianne responded in the affirmative and added, “I can say yes, magkakatuluyan sila. Wala pang plans, pero ako sa sarili ko kung titingnan ko, I can confidently say yes, magkakatuluyan sila, pero hindi ko pa alam kung kailan since they have work, they have their respective careers, so I am not sure about their plans.”

“But definitely, if you ask me, Rodjun and I and (the rest of) the Cruz family are all in favor. Yes na yes,” she said.

Dianne can also attest how much the Cruz family loves Julie Anne that whenever the latter comes to their house, they would bond by doing cover songs. Recently, one of the covers Rayver and Rodjun did trended online.

“I also noticed how Julie was able to bring out Rayver’s hidden talents. He is now really into singing, and playing the guitar and piano,” she shared.

Even before Rayver and Julie Anne’s friendship bloomed into a romance, Dianne said she and the latter had already worked in a number of acting projects and portrayed roles as sisters.

Dianne and her husband Rodjun with couple Rayver and Julie Anne. Photo from Rayver’s Instagram

“We were also occasionally invited to the same events, so we easily connected. And by the way, we have been churchmates since she was young. We go to the same church at Our Lourdes of Annunciation Parish in Tandang Sora, Quezon City. I’m a lector and she is part of the choir.”

“Nag-se-serve na talaga si Julie sa church. She would also sing during church events. She really devotes time doing full service to the Lord,” she remarked.

The TV host-actress also described how close Rodjun and Rayver are as siblings. The latter would often seek some pieces of advice from his kuya on love and life.

“Rodjun is so supportive of his brother. They are best friends at kuyang kuya talaga si Rodjun kahit mas matangkad si Rayver,” she quipped.

“They’re very close. You would see them sleeping side by side, sometimes they’re holding hands. Rodjun would also kiss Rayver. Malambing and he would say ‘I love you’ to his brother,” she further revealed.

Dianne with (from left) Jenny Miller, Sugar Mercado and Nail Lounge by Asia’s president and CEO Leah Urbani during the formal contract-signing of incorporators. Photo from nailloungebyasias main Instagram

Dianne would also hear her husband teasing Rayver about getting hitched. “Kinakantiyawan n’ya na, ‘Uy, ikaw na ang next (na magpapakasal).’”

However, no marriage is happening anytime soon because according to Dianne, “Iba naman ang mga bata ngayon, very career-oriented.”

Besides, Dianne pointed out that Julie is only 28 years old and went on to share that she was 33 when she married Rodjun.

She prays that Rayver and Julie Anne will remain happy in their relationship and stress-free. ”Kinikilig kasi ako lalo sa kanila ‘pag magkasama, they’re super sweet.”

Meanwhile, Dianne never denied that her plate is full as a mother, wife, TV host and businesswoman. But she is not complaining. Instead, she’s handling all her responsibilities with much gusto.

“I recently signed up with TikTok Shop and Shopee Philippines to do live selling. I also run other businesses like the Nail Lounge by Asia’s that specializes in nail care and massage. Nail Lounge already has 20 branches all over the country. Actually, I’ve been with Ate Leah since 2013 but in a different company,” she said.

She also manages her own production outfit called Dianne TV Production that produces short films, vlogs and reviews with different companies.

On television, Dianne is currently one of the anchors of Rise and Shine Pilipinas on PTV 4.