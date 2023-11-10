'This has to stop': Anne Curtis feels for children caught in Israel-Hamas war

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis wished she could do more for the innocent lives who are caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In her Instagram account, Anne reposted a video wherein a young boy was seen trembling.

“This has to stop. These are children. Innocent children who have done absolutely nothing to deserve this,” Anne said.

“I can’t take how frightened this little boy is. How traumatized he must be. I wish there was more we could do," she added.

Anne is an ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a humanitarian aid helping children around the globe.

Recently, actress Janella Salvador also reacted to the plight of children in the ongoing war.

“The amount of times I’ve cried seeing all these posts about Palestinian children dying and losing loved ones…" Janella wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I just wish there was something I could do. I wish there was something we could all do besides watch their entire world crumble,” she added.

