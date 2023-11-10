^

'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 12:54pm
'Hindi po ako nakulong': Roderick Paulate answers queries from social media users
Roderick Paulate.
Roderick Paulate via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Roderick Paulate said that he did not go to jail for the graft case filed against him in his latest interview with showbiz writer and publicist Ogie Diaz. 

The actor and former Quezon City councilor sat down with Diaz for the latter's vlog on YouTube. He answered questions from social media users who were wondering why he was still able to shoot a movie if he was allegedly behind bars. 

“Once and for all, hindi po ako nakulong,” he said. 

“Okay, totoo ‘yun. ‘Yung lumabas sa news. Pero hindi naman sinasabi ng news kung ano ‘yung mga legal procedure na mangyayari,” he added. 

WATCH: Roderick Paulate takes the hot seat on Ogie Diaz vlog

Roderick said that he finds it unfair that people talk about his case but do not talk about his acquittal. 

"Bakit ganoon? Noong negatibo, ang laki-laki ng balita. Pinag-piyestahan ako," he said.

He referred to the headlines on several media and vlogs regarding his case and the ensuing reactions and backlash from social media users. 

“Pero bakit noong in-acquit ako at dinismis ang kaso ng Court of Appeals, bakit hindi n’yo rin pinag-piyestahan at hindi kayo nag-hallelujah? Na 'Hallelujah, hindi totoo. Sinabi ng Court of Appeals na wala siyang kasalanan at hindi siya pwedeng i-link doon sa lahat na nangyari na irregularities or something dahil walang pruweba.'

"So I find it unfair," he added. 

In December 2022, the Sandiganbayan sentenced former Quezon City councilor Roderick Paulate to up to 62 years in prison for graft and falsification of public documents in connection with the hiring of “ghost employees" in 2010. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

