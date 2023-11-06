^

Christopher de Leon bares why he accepted 'When I Met You In Tokyo' directorial job

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 12:08pm
Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher De Leon revealed why apart from being the lead actor, he accepted the role of serving the associate director of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “When I Met You In Tokyo."

In an interview with the media, De Leon said that he was asked by director Conrado Peru to become the associate director for him to instruct Vilma Santos. 

“Papaano kakausapin the Star for All Seasons, a big, big star? Paano mo ii-instruct si Vilma Santos on what to do and what not to do?” he laughingly said. 

“Kaya ako pumasok sa picture as an associate director!” he added.

De Leon was all praises for Vilma for being professional while he’s directing her. He said he now knows why many film directors in the industry loves her.   

“Nakakatuwa ngayon kasi matagal kaming di nagkita tapos ngayon ako ‘yung nagsasabi sa kanya, ‘Vi, kasi ganito ganyan,’” De Leon raved. 

“Sabihin mo lang ‘yung kailangan gawin, she will do it perfectly. Ganun kadali siyang mag-absorb nung ipagagawa mong eksena. Ang daling kausapin! I enjoyed every minute of that,” he added

De Leon also said that directing is not new to him. 

“Noong araw pa ako nag-didirect. Pero hindi naman ako full-time director. I did two films already and three teleseryes,” the actor said. 

“I plan to go back and get serious about my director’s dreams of telling stories. I like telling stories kasi even in my case now as an actor. Naglalahad kami ng characters. That’s entertainment kasi, our field. Art imitating life or life imitating art,” he added. 

The King of Philippine Drama, De Leon, is returning to the big screen with a much-awaited reunion with his ‘70s love team partner Santos in “When I Met U in Tokyo.” De Leon and Santos partnered in blockbuster movies “Relasyon,” “Hanggang Ngayon Ika’y Minamahal,” “Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan Ang Nakaraan,” “Sinasamba Kita,” “Imortal” and “Dekada ’70.” 

In their upcoming reunion movie project, the two give life to an OFW (Overseas Filipino Worker) love story that transcends age and economic status. Filmed almost entirely in Tokyo, Japan, the movie is proof that love has no boundaries.

