'Team work, right mindset': Lovi Poe gives tips on long-distance relationships

MANILA, Philippines — It's safe to say that Lovi Poe has earned the right to talk about long-distance relationships (LDR) since she has officially been in one for years even before her August wedding to British scientist Monty Blencowe.

Lovi recently revealed that she has been engaged to Blencowe since 2021. They kept it a secret until they both announced their engagement and wed each other on separate dates last August.

It's not a secret to anyone that Lovi has basically been here in the Philippines for the most time. She is after all a nightly TV staple as a regular cast of "Batang Quiapo," where she plays Mokang, the love interest to Coco Martin's Tanggol.

The only noticeable time she was absent was during the month that she went to fly to England to marry Monty.

Barely a week since exchanging "I dos," Lovi bid her new husband goodbye and flew straight to the taping of "Batang Quiapo."

"We're still doing long-distance. Well, kasi I'm here pa rin. I went straight back to work. Tito Jun (Lalin, friend and publicist) knows that a week after the wedding, dumiretso na ako, straight to taping," she said at the launch of her endorsement, Imono's newest jewelry collection.

"Less than a week!" Lalin said.

"Yes. Less than a week. I was still dazed. Back to work ako agad. Buti na lang he's very understanding. My husband," Lovi said, admitting that she is still getting used to having and calling Monty her husband.

The actress has been gushing about her husband. "He's great," she remarked while talking to the press.

"The fact that I'm here, sitting with you, guys, and I'm even doing work, is already a huge example of how good of a person he is. He's not demanding, you know. He's very kind. Of course, I don't wanna abuse that as well. I try to find time and I will make time," Lovi assured.

They have yet to go on their honeymoon, and having a baby is not yet on their plans. They are on the early stage of married life, and thus, are enjoying married bliss and each other's time.

LDR tips

These, and the fact that Lovi shared she is basically flying in and out of three homes: one in Los Angeles where Monty is, England and the Philippines, where she is based.

"I always answer kasi, right now, it's like I'm in between places na talaga ako. Like I've said earlier, I have basically three homes. It's gonna be tough. Siyempre nakakapagod, the travel back and forth, but for me, you can do anything and everything as long as you have the proper mindset."

"The fact that I was able to head back straight to work after getting married in less than a week, I think it's possible as long as you are ready, you have the proper mindset. It's also great that I have a great support system around me. My husband is very supportive. I have a great team here who's helping me with work. So in-between talaga," she said.

As for tips for couples who are in the same situation as her and Monty, Lovi shared how she and her new husband are making their relationship work.

"You know what they say about you should always appreciate the things the other does for you? Of course, that's a big factor. But we should also appreciate the things that he doesn't do."

"Sometimes, it's another way of doing that someone appreciates and loves you because may mga bagay na hindi mo na kailangan sabihin na 'wag gawin. It's the things that your partner wouldn't even dare to do," she said.

Respect for each other and letting the other have fun and pursue their interests are also big factors that make a relationship work, she added.

"Siguro that's one thing ang mapapayo ko kung nasa LDR kayo: To let your partner grow. Also know your limitations as well. It's up to you naman. Doon mo naman mapro-prove sa tao sa mga bagay na hindi niya gagawin," the actress said.

