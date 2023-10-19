^

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros to attend Asian Artist Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 12:34pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros to attend Asian Artist Awards
Melai Cantiveros, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
AAA Organizing Committee, PULP Live World Productions / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, as well as comedienne Melai Cantiveros, will attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines on December 14 in Philippine Arena.

Kathryn, Daniel and Melai will join P-pop groups SB19 and HORI7On as local acts in AAA. 

Previously confirmed musicians to attend were NewJeans, ITZY, Stray Kids, Le Sserafim, The Boyz, Lapillus, Kep1er, Kard, Dreamcatcher, STAYC, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, &TEAM, Tempest, Kwon Eun-bi, Kim Jaejoong, DinDin, Lee Young-ji, Ash Island, and Yao Chen.

Presented by PULP Live World, StarNews, and TONZ Entertainment, Korean actors also attending the AAA include Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Seojeong, Kim Seon-ho, Moon Ga-young, Lee Dong-hwi, Cha Joo-young, Lee Eun-Saem, and Lee Joon-hyuk.

IVE's Wonyoung will return to host the AAA for a third consecutive time on December 14, and will be accompanied by Kang Daniel and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hang-bin.

