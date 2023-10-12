^

Britney Spears ticketed for driving without license, no proof of insurance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 6:41pm
International pop star Britney Spears
Britney Spears via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Britney Spears was pulled over by a traffic officer last month and ticketed for driving without her license and without proof of insurance.

A number of media outlet obtained court documents showing that Spears was pulled over by a highway patrol officer in California's Ventura County last September 10 and cited for the two infractions.

The incident occured a month after the singer's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage.

According to TMZ, the initial reason for Spears being asked to stop was because she was driving her white Mercedes over 61 miles per hour in a 40-mile zone.

Spears cooperated with authorities and was only given a warning for speeding, however, her total fine for the other issues are $1,140 (P64,600).

Her lawyer Matthew Rosengart told Page Six in a statement that his client always had insurance and a license on hand, a claim backed by a separate source, and that the fine was "the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

Another source informed Entertainment Tonight that Spears already paid the fine, which she had to pay before a court date set for October 24.

Only proof of insurance and a license are necessary for the date rather than a physical appearance, which is fortunate for the singer as it is the same day her newest memoir "The Woman In Me" will be released.

During her years-long conservatorship, Spears was prevented from driving on her own and was advised by doctors to take precaution as it was coming to an end.

BRITNEY SPEARS
