Will.i.am, Britney Spears release new song 'Mind Your Business'

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a decade, multi-platinum rapper will.i.am teams up with Britney Spears anew to release the single “Mind Your Business.”

The new single has been highly anticipated because it marks the two artists’ first reunion since their triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012. Their first collaboration became the first-ever No. 1 song on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Set against an enigmatic and captivating beat, “Mind Your Business” sees will.i.am exuding charisma and confidence with his captivating vocals and Britney showing how her unmatched attitude and infectious energy can take the song to new heights. This coming together works wonders for the song and solidifies its status as the definitive anthem of 2023.

This release follows will.i.am's recent solo comeback after a decade with "The Formula," featuring Lil Wayne and Formula 1. “The Formula” was also the debut track of the partnership between will.i.am and Formula 1, with Formula 1 tapping will.i.am as their first ever “Global Artist in Residence.” As part of the partnership, more F1-inspired tracks will be released before will.i.am drops his latest solo album.

Both "The Formula" and “Mind Your Business” serve as a prelude to will.i.am's forthcoming fifth solo album. It marks his first album since 2013's "#willpower," which featured "Scream & Shout."

With a career spanning more than two decades, will.i.am continues to make an indelible mark on the music industry as the co-founder and frontman of the genre-defying Black Eyed Peas. His talent extends beyond performing, as he is also a renowned producer and successful solo artist.

Similarly, Britney is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon and one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records sold worldwide. She became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records, with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the United States.

Will.i.am and Britney’s “Mind Your Business” is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

