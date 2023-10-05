WATCH: Andrea Torres 'pressured na pressured' to work with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Torres portrayed arguably one of the finest TV moments in recent history with her trending performance as Sisa in the historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra," but the actress admitted she still gets nervous especially when it requires her to act with TV and movie star Bea Alonzo.

Andrea's last TV project was her unforgettable performance of Sisa, the mother of two who fell mentally ill after going through the death of one of her sons in the hands of the friar in the TV adaptation based on the novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," by Dr. Jose Rizal.

After that performance, people have been wondering what she will take on next because it was a hard act to follow.

These days, she is starring in one of her dream projects. Andrea has a lot of confrontation scenes with Alonzo in their nightly soap "Love Before Sunrise."

"Nu'ng lumipat siya sa GMA, talagang winish ko na maka-work siya," revealed the actress at their show's recent press conference and preview.

Bea was a former exclusive talent of ABS-CBN until she signed with GMA in 2021.

Starring opposite Bea was a dream come true for her, and the actress revealed that it was not only the case for her. It was the same for Dennis, who also admitted he wanted to work with Bea who was his batchmate in ABS-CBN's Star Circle Batch 10 launched in 2001. Dennis shortly left ABS-CBN to sign with GMA where he has since been seen in the last two decades.

"For me special (ito) kasi tulad ng sinabi kanina, nagko-compare notes na kami ni Sid (Lucero) habang ini-interview sina Bea and Dennis. Kasi si Dennis, Sid at saka ako, kami 'yung tatlong kabang-kaba pumunta sa set. Pressured na pressured kami kay Bea," Andrea shared.

Bea and Dennis play Stella and Atom, two former lovers who rekindle their past years after. The characters of Andrea and Sid make them question their rekindled romance.

She also revealed the reason why she accepted the role.

"For me, naiiba ito kasi ang layo-layo doon sa iba ko pang ginawa. Gusto ko kasing laging nacha-challenge, gusto ko laging nagsu-surprise ng tao. And I trust my network 'pag sinabi nilang feeling namin ito ang next na para sa'yo. Gagawin ko talaga 'yun.

"Si Sarina kasi, parang akala mo mean lang siya, sosyal. Nangtri-trip pero meron siyang malalim na pinanghuhugutan. Parang I feel, 'pag gumagawa ako ng character, hinahanap ko 'yung puso niya. Kailangan maintindihan ko siya. Medyo nagiging protective ako sa kanya. Lumaki siyang walang love from her parents, 'yung love na gusto niya from her parents. Challening 'yun for me na maka-relate pa rin 'yung tao sa kanya. Maganda 'yung tapatan with Bea. Lahat naman tayo flawed. Journey of isang tao na misunderstood gaya ni Sarina," she explained. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

