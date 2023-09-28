WATCH: Dennis Trillo star-struck with Star Circle batchmate Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Trillo has been an actor for more than two decades but he still gets star-struck.

He admitted he had the jitters when he knew he would be working with Bea Alonzo for the third collaborative project of GMA and streaming platform VIU titled "Love Before Sunrise."

"Nu'ng first day, sobrang nerbyos ko rin. Sobrang kaba ko. Nasta-startruck ako every time ka-eksena ko siya (Bea)," admitted the actor.

They play Atom and Stella, two people who fall in love at the wrong time. They separate and end up in unhappy marriages. Atom and Stella see each other again years after and decide to rekindle their feelings at a forbidden time.

Dennis and Bea were introduced as the new faces then of ABS-CBN's Star Circle Batch 10 in 2001. Their batch mates included Alfred Vargas, TJ Trinidad and Nadine Samonte.

Dennis signed with GMA in 2003 while Bea remained with ABS-CBN until she signed with GMA in 2021.

"Kaya kapag nasa taping ako, tuwing break, tsine-tsek ko ilang eksena namin ni Bea kasi ibig sabihin, kailangan galingan ko. Dahil syempre Bea Alonzo, box-office queen. Nakaka-pressure talagang ka-eksena siya. Napaka-galing din. Ilang pelikula at tsaka show din ang napanood ko kaya nakakakaba din 'yung experience pero once nakuha namin 'yung aming rhythm, 'yung aming camaraderie sa set, talagang naging maganda na yung flow at kumportable," explained Dennis.

Bea, on the other hand, admitted that there was "ilangan" on set because on the first day, they already had to play as lovers.

"'Yung first day sa set, sa totoo lang, may ilangan kasi we had to do scenes na dapat kami na. Nasa relationship na kami. So parang at first medyo mahirap siya kasi syempre kelangan niyo muna makilala uli ang isa't isa but then we're professional actors so we got over that easily.

"For me it feels familiar but at the same time it feels all new. So it's a different feeling. I love this feeling because there's this level of trust kasi pareho kaming ni-launch (ni Dennis) sa Star Circle.

"So, somehow I feel I can trust him na kahit nagkalayo kami ng matagal na panahon, talagang naging fan niya ako e from the sidelines like I would always cheer for him and always root for him in his different projects and I've seen him grow as an actor. So I just feel lucky and honored to be working with him on this one," Bea said. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

