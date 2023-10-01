^

SB19, Ivana Alawi, Francine Diaz among TikTok Awards Philippines 2023 winners

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 9:34am
Composite image of actresses Francine Diaz and Ivana Alawi
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and pharmacist Arshie Larga was the top winner of the 2023 TikTok Awards Philippines, recognized as this year's TikTok Creator of the Year.

The ceremony was held last month at the Newport Performing Arts Theater where TikTok creators from different categories were voted by the public as their favorites while others were selected by a panel of judges.

Among the big-name winners were vlogger-turned-actress Ivana Alawi for Shop Creator of the Year, Viy Cortez for Brand Owner of the Year and Krizel Yuson for Livestreamer of the Year.

One of the earliest TikTok users, Carlyn Cabel, was named Popular Creator of the Year. She thanked her husband Von Ordona for pushing her to continue encouraging followers to vote for her win in her acceptance speech. 

Christy Tabanyag, better known as Miss Deliciousness, was named Rising Star of the Year. She admitted she had initially lost hope in the first three days of voting to one of the event's hosts, Mikee Reyes, but she eventually topped the vote rankings.

Other major winners were actress Francine Diaz for Celebrity Creator of the Year and SB19's hit track "Gento" for Filipino Song of the Year.

"Ang pinaalam ko sa nanay ko may pupuntahan lang ako sa bayan, pag-uwi ko may award pa ako!" Arshie began his acceptance speech, thanking God, his family and supporters.

Arshie looked back on his three years as a TikTok creator. He noted how his content remains relevant and how viewers continue to appreciate his work.

The pharmacist also acknowledged the individuals whose inspiring stories he shares on TikTok and the people who donated money for him to be able to give free medicines to those who cannot afford them.

"Lahat naman tayo nage-excel sa kanya-kanyang mga niche, so 'yung award na 'to ay para sa ating lahat," Arshie told his fellow creators. "Let's always use our platforms wisely and responsibly, and 'yung clout natin gamitin sa tamang paraan — not just to entertain but to inspire."

The following were winners in categories selected by judges:

  • Foodie Creator of the Year - Abigail Marquez
  • Beauty Creator of the Year - Teree Daisuke
  • Educator Creator of the Year - Chinkee Tan
  • Fashion Creator of the Year - Jeanette Ong
  • Gaming Creator of the Year - Archer Perez
  • Sports Creator of the Year - Bianca Bustamante
  • Entertainment Creator of the Year - Jezreel Ely
  • Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year - ABS-CBN
  • News Publisher of the Year - News5 (Philstar.com's sister company STAR was a nominee)
  • Dance Creator of the Year - Niana Guerrero
  • Comedy Creator of the Year - Spencer Serafica
  • Effects House Creator of the Year - Andie Rubino

