TikTok reveals summer travel 2023 trends, Rustan's bares new brands for jet-setting men

Even women would look good in these intricate pieces from Randolph, one of the Filipino brands in Rustan’s Man.

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipinos, summer season means travelling to their favorite beach destinations.

TikTok recently held a seminar in Makati City to show what the travel trends are this summer.

TikTok Philippines Vertical Lead Life Dawn Cervero told Philstar.com that Filipinos look up their platform to look for different travel destination this dry season.

“What we’re seeing in travel trends is a lot of opportunity to look at where to go, what to do and itineraries. We’re also seeing that more than half of our TikTok users also planned their summer itineraries one month advance. So there’s an opportunity with that if you’re a travel brand or you work with travel brands,” Cervero said.

Rustan's Man 2.0 opens with more stylish options for men — that also suit women!

Rustan’s is taking men’s fashion to new heights with the official launch of its revamped menswear collection – featuring a fresh new set of innovative brands. With a keen eye for the extraordinary and a commitment to excellence, the luxury department store chain has carefully curated an exceptional collection of men's fashion brands that are sure to impress.

From the seasoned and discerning to the young and vibrant, Rustan’s Man 2.0 is designed to cater to every taste and style preference. Rustan’s Man unveiled new international brands and new collection pieces from local designers. The night featured exciting games and activities that elevated one’s fashion game and style to the next level. Among those who attended were Victor Basa, Sam Ajdani, DJ Jimmy Nocon, Chef Francis Tolentino, Miko Carreon, BJ Pascual, and more.

Guests were able to interact with their favorite skincare brands, Malin + Goetz and Clarins, at the activity station where they played air hockey and “Guess the Routine” for exclusive prizes. They also learned the art of fragrance layering with Jo Malone. For the more competitive crowd, the Gaming Library did not disappoint as they presented a variety of modern board games perfect for group bondings. Refreshments were served by Philippine WIne Merchants, which sampled Sapporo beer and Glen Moray whiskey.

KARDO, founded in 2013, redefines men's fashion by paying attention to the intricate details of traditional work-wear and tailoring. The brand honors India's traditional weaving, dying, and printing techniques, and actively collaborates with handloom weaving communities to preserve these practices. Using natural fabrics such as Natural Dyed Handloom, Block Printing, IKAT, Natural Indigo Denim, Shibori, and Chikankari embroidery, the clothing brand is handcrafted by a single tailor from start to finish, promoting fair wages and a safe and healthy working environment in their own workshop in New Delhi.

Portuguese Flannel, a family-run business with four generations of experience, produces high-quality shirts that tell the story of their Portuguese heritage. The brand's mills are situated in Guimarães, Portugal, a city famous for its textile industry, where they blend traditional expertise with contemporary aesthetics to create shirts that not only look great but feel great too.

Founded in 2014 by a group of friends who shared a passion for sneakers, Pompeii is a Spanish lifestyle brand focused on the concept of "walking" as a constant movement of the soul, body, and mind. Inspired by their Spanish roots, Pompeii's unique style bridges the gap between formal and informal, resulting in a harmonious blend of design, culture, and sport for those who live step by step.

Far Afield, a contemporary clothing brand founded in 2016 by brothers Mark & Chris Scholes, is inspired by global travel and built around a desire to create distinctive and high-quality garments with utility and purpose. Despite considerable growth, the brand remains committed to operating with the same intimacy and fostering meaningful relationships within the industry and with its customers. Far Afield works closely with manufacturing partners whose commitment to craftsmanship reflects their own values, allowing for experimentation with new techniques and materials in each collection.

Scalpers was founded in Seville in 2007 and took the world of men’s fashion in Spain. Their international expansion began in 2013 and today there are 130 Scalpers stores all over the world. Scalpers deliver a strong and uncompromising style; giving men access to everything that makes them successful and unique. A world of trends and experience, an attitude. Conceived with the idea of liberating men from the traditional sober sense of style, the label delivers iconic, seasonal collections that make them feel unique. The Native Americans who cut scalps to reclaim their freedom were known as Scalpers. This is the spirit of rebellion and the brand identity that their signature skull and bones logo represents.

Started in September 2013 in New York by Andrew Livingston, Knickerbocker established itself as a manufacturing company on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, cultivating a community of artists, brands, and individuals who value individuality. The brand draws inspiration from classic American style and the arts, music, sports, and subcultures that make up its roots, with each collection designed for utility and purpose, creative originality, and sustainability for future generations.

Recently, Rustan’s also introduced seven new brands for the modern man. Hari Mari, a Dallas-based footwear brand, creates distinctive and resilient footwear that marries color and comfort with premium materials, while Onia's minimalist aesthetic for everyday wear combines superior design with fine craftsmanship. Psycho Bunny, on the other hand, is all about embracing individuality and self-expression through clothes with clever detailing, vibrant colors, and exclusive fabrics. Faherty is a family-owned American brand that offers laidback and sustainable clothing made from premium fabrics, including organic cotton, recycled polyester, linen, and hemp. Tailor Vintage offers authentic and comfortable everyday essentials with erudite luxury and casual elegance, while Kato Jeans blends traditional Japanese denim with innovative fabrics and new fits. Lastly, Satorisan footwear encourages conscious walking and living simply, slowly, and harmoniously with nature.

