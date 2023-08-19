^

BL series 'My Plantito' to stream on TikTok next week

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 11:15am
Starring the talented duo of Kych Minemoto and Michael Ver, "My Plantito" will take audiences on a heartwarming journey of love and self-discovery.
MANILA, Philippines — After the success of their first TikTok series "52 Weeks" last year, Puregold is set to launch its first Boys' Love (BL) series "My Plantito" on TikTok on August 23. 

With this new series, the brand aspires to uphold Filipinos’ "Panalo" stories by embracing inclusiveness and acceptance regardless of social status.

The show's official trailer was released last August 8, while the series’ premiere is scheduled for August 23, on Puregold's Tiktok and YouTube Channels.

Starring the talented duo of Kych Minemoto and Michael Ver, "My Plantito" will take audiences on a heartwarming journey of love and self-discovery. 

The series promises to showcase diversity, representation, and inclusivity in storytelling, further establishing Puregold’s commitment to providing a platform for Panalo stories that matter.

"Puregold aims to make relevant and compelling stories accessible to all. Connecting with our customers, after all, has been the driving force behind Puregold Channel's success,” said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, marketing senior manager of Puregold.

"My Plantito" is led by award-winning Chris Cahilig as producer and the talented Lemuel Lorca as director. The series also stars Ghaello Salva, Elora Espano, Derrick Lauchengco and Devi Descartin.

Piedad highlighted the importance of giving space to stories like the new series which conveys the values of individuality, family bonds and friendships. 

“We hope to start a conversation by holding a safe space for everyone and ensuring that Puregold Channel will help foster an environment where all voices are heard and celebrated,” she said. 

Recent years have shown Puregold Channel creating a buzz through the power of storytelling in its initial digital series "GVBoys: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes," "Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask" and the recently concluded "Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile." 

"52 Weeks," another Puregold digital series, recently won Hashtag Asia’s Best Social Media Campaign for TikTok category.

