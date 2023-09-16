^

KC Concepcion wants to be 'best friends again' with mom Sharon Cuneta

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 11:41am
KC Concepcion wants to be 'best friends again' with mom Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion in an Instagram post on August 9, 2022.
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion revealed that she wants to become best friends again with her mom Sharon Cuneta.

In her recent interview with entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas for his "Updated" podcast, KC was asked about the things she wanted to change in her life if she had the power to change them. 

"Wow, big question!" KC said. 

"Of course, there are. You know, I really would like for my mom and I to be best friends again. There’s a lot of years that have gone by na, you know, siyempre may mga destructions kami and I know later on in life, we will be better than ever," she added. 

KC said that even if she and her mom have had arguments, her love for her will never fade. 

“Hindi mawawala 'yung pagmamahal namin sa isa’t isa," she said. 

"And siguro, one day, kapag ikinasal na ako and kapag nagka-anak na ako, I think that would bring my mom and I closer than ever.”

KC has a message for Sharon. 

“I want her to know na mahal na mahal ko siya and loyal ako sa kanya. 'Yun talaga. Nanay ko siya. [Ako ang unang-unang Sharonian], dugo niya, dugo ko," she said.

“Kung ang lola ko nga, inalagaan naming mag-nanay, what more siya? 'Yun lang 'yung sa'kin.”

