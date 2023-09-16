Carlo Aquino misses daughter's birthday, spends special day with Charlie Dizon

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon (left). Carlo's ex, Trina Candaza, and their daughter Mithi (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino was absent at his daughter Enola Mithi's third birthday party.

Carlo's ex-girlfriend, Trina Candaza, posted photos of their daughter's birthday celebration on her Instagram account.

"Enola Mithi’s 3rd Birthday. Thank you to everyone who attended Mithi’s special day," Trina wrote.

Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, who attended the event, said on his YouTube channel that Trina actually invited Carlo and his family.

"Sinabi ni Carlo na ita-try daw niyang humabol,” Ogie shared what Trina said to him.

“Baka naman kasi nagkatugma ng schedule. Kunwari, meron siyang trabaho tapos nasabay dun sa birthday ni Mithi,” he added.

Star Magic posted on the same day photos of Carlo hosting a post-birthday celebration for his fans with his current girlfriend, actress Charlie Dizon.

Carlo turned 38 years old last September 3.

