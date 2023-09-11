'Dean of Entertainment Writers' Ethel Ramos passes away at 87

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos has passed away. She was 87.

According to her niece Farah Ramos, Ethel died yesterday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearest Tita Ethel Ramos today, September 10 , 5:38 p.m. She was 87," Farah wrote.

"The family requests for prayers at this time of great sorrow and grief. Wake details will be announced soon. Godspeed, Dean. We love you. You will be sorely missed," she added.

A graduate of Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, Ramos was known as the "Dean of Entertainment Writers" as she was very approachable in press conferences even to new writers.

She was also known as the talent manager of showbiz icons Aga Muhlach and Angel Locsin.

