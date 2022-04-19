Angel Locsin reminds people to fact-check first

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin disowned a social media account, reminding people that they should fact-check first.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a fake Angel Locsin Facebook page showing Robredo leading a survey.

"May HALAGA lang ang SURVEY kay Angel kung lamang si Lugaw," the Twitter user wrote in the caption of the screenshot.

The actress, a known supporter of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, retweeted the post saying that the page is not her Facebook account.

"FYI, that's not my account," Angel said, adding the hashtag #LetsFactCheckFirst.

Last December, Angel and Kris Aquino partnered with Robredo to help victims of Super Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

In a viral video posted on Twitter, Kris made it known that Angel's donations of millions of pesos went to the Vice President's office for the benefit of the typhoon victims.

"Nagbigay po si Angel Locsin ng P2 million kay VP Leni para po pantulong para po sa lahat ng nasalanta," Kris said in the video.

