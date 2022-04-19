^

Entertainment

Angel Locsin reminds people to fact-check first

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 11:52am
Angel Locsin reminds people to fact-check first
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin disowned a social media account, reminding people that they should fact-check first. 

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a fake Angel Locsin Facebook page showing Robredo leading a survey. 

"May HALAGA lang ang SURVEY kay Angel kung lamang si Lugaw," the Twitter user wrote in the caption of the screenshot. 

The actress, a known supporter of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, retweeted the post saying that the page is not her Facebook account. 

"FYI, that's not my account," Angel said, adding the hashtag #LetsFactCheckFirst.

Last December, Angel and Kris Aquino partnered with Robredo to help victims of Super Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao. 

In a viral video posted on Twitter, Kris made it known that Angel's donations of millions of pesos went to the Vice President's office for the benefit of the typhoon victims. 

"Nagbigay po si Angel Locsin ng P2 million kay VP Leni para po pantulong para po sa lahat ng nasalanta," Kris said in the video.

RELATED: Kris Aquino says Angel Locsin donated P2M for Odette victims through VP Leni

IS ANGEL LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez engaged

'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maja Salvador is now engaged with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has been featured in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has been featured in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'MaJoHa': John Arcilla shares how important history is

'MaJoHa': John Arcilla shares how important history is

By Jan Milo Severo | 56 minutes ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla shared how important the history in one’s nation after "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

'Fantastic Beasts' tops N. America box office

5 hours ago
Ticket sales for the Warner Bros. fantasy film, the third in the "Fantastic Beasts" series, were the lowest of any of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;most hated husband&rsquo; on TV, Zanjoe Marudo turns lovable &lsquo;proxy bf&rsquo; in film

From ‘most hated husband’ on TV, Zanjoe Marudo turns lovable ‘proxy bf’ in film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
One may agree that David Ilustre is probably the “most hated” character on the small screen these days. But learn...
Entertainment
fbtw
Grayson Villanueva on working with Billie Eilish, Finneas & Disney Pixar

Grayson Villanueva on working with Billie Eilish, Finneas & Disney Pixar

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Filipino-American singer Grayson Villanueva felt honored to have lent his voice to Disney/Pixar’s latest animated film...
Entertainment
fbtw
The sights & sounds of Bridgerton

The sights & sounds of Bridgerton

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Who cares about historical accuracy? You will not find that in Bridgerton. Always fast-paced, there is nothing formal or regal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with