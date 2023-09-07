Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'hard launch' relationship at Beyoncé's birthday concert

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Timothée Chalamet and socialite-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appear to be more than enjoying their "casual" relationship after being seen in public together at a Beyoncé concert.

The rumored couple were at Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" leg at Los Angeles' SoFI Stadium in the VIP section where photos and videos went viral of the two getting intimate with one another, sharing laughs and kisses.

This even as they were attending the concert with Kylie's sisters Kendall, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, and celebrity couple Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their relationship after being seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rXEBB3Mddu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023

Another celebrity couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, were seated elsewhere in the same section as were Adele and Lori Harvey, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a private box with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The concert in question also happened to be Beyoncé's 42nd birthday, where where she was serenaded "Happy Birthday" by Diana Ross in front of 70,000 people.

A body language expert told media outlet The Mirror that "there's some industrial-strength flirting going on from Kylie, while Timothée looks more than happy to supply some reciprocal signals of appreciation."

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… ???? pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Such flirtations were indications "sustaining a high level of sweet intensity," amplified further by a recent report that the two were seen departing Timothée's home in Beverly Hills last week.

Timothée is Kylie's first relationship since her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two young children.

It was widely reported last April that Kylie and Timothée were "casually dating" and appear to be going strong five months in, even after breakup rumors spread last August that were immediately extinguished.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet are casually dating — reports