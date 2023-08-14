^

Entertainment

David Licauco admits Barbie Forteza made him punctual: 'Madalas akong ma-late'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 1:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco revealed that he has gotten to know Barbie Forteza more as they continue to work with each other on projects. 

Barbie and David are among the most popular reel couples in showbiz today. Thanks largely to their phenomenal pairing in the hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra," the two have been starring in short series and projects as well as are shooting an upcoming TV show. 

"I think it's only getting better all the time kasi 'yun na nga. 'Yung time that we spend together almost every day, mas nakikilala ko siya," David said to reporters at last Friday's opening of the newest branch of Blue Water Day Spa in Estancia Mall in Pasig City. 

David and Barbie are currently filming "Maging Sino Ka Man," the TV adaptation of the 1991 film with the same name starring Sharon Cuneta and Robin Padilla. 

David only has praises for his perennial leading lady. He particularly likes her professionalism and dedication to their craft. 

"It's such a joy to work with Barbie. Napakagaling niya e. Like 'yung love niya for acting is contagious," he shared. 

The actor said that Barbie's work ethic made him want to emulate her. 

"Dati, madalas akong ma-late. Ngayon hindi na dahil kay Barbie. Nagagalit siya sa akin," he revealed. 

He quipped about being punctual in his future projects just like his leading lady. 

As a romantic-comedy action show, "Maging Sino Ka Man" is expected to give the adrenaline and the requisite "kilig" for their millions of fans. 

With the show being their third lead starrer, David said both he and Barbie have become comfortable with each other. They worked in "Heartful Cafe" and "Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune," two dramas where their characters were romantically involved but did not end with each other. 

They only had their happy ending as a couple for the first time in "Maria Clara at Ibarra."  

"As time goes by, mas nagiging comportable kami sa isa't isa," David said. 

