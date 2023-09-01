^

A queen’s welcome for Catriona Gray wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 4:40pm
A queen's welcome for Catriona Gray wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
Fully capturing her winning ensemble, the replica showcases Catriona’s iconic three stars and the sun ear cuffs, and symbolic lava gown. Through this, fans from all over the world can get an up close and personal encounter with the beauty queen.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Launching at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, Catriona Gray’s wax figure brings all the elegance and charisma from her show-stopping performance in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

The Madame Tussauds sculpting team and highly acclaimed gown designer Mak Tumang collaborated to sculpt the intricate details of Catriona’s wax figure. 

Fully capturing her winning ensemble, the replica showcases Catriona’s iconic three stars and the sun ear cuffs, and symbolic lava gown. Through this, fans from all over the world can get an up close and personal encounter with the beauty queen.

The famous tourist attraction has always been one to celebrate remarkable individuals by making sure to preserve their legacies for years to come.

As Catriona’s wax figure finds its forever home in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, she joins esteemed replicas of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and People’s Champ Manny Pacquiao, along with hundreds of famous personalities from all over the world.

Marking this memorable move, Catriona’s fans and media from the Philippines enjoyed exclusive photo opportunities and interview sessions at the launch. Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada and Vice Consul Jose Angelo Manuel also graced the unveiling event.

After the program, supporters toured the Hong Kong attraction and experienced the immersive and interactive attraction that Madame Tussauds Hong Kong offers.

Catriona’s wax figure is open to the public at the Fashion Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Interested tourists can purchase the tickets at P2,159 (HKD 299). Filipino citizens in Hong Kong can avail of a special rate of P1,287 (HKD 178), including one admission ticket and one VIP digi-pass by presenting a Hong Kong ID and Philippine passport at the admission counter.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Head of Sales and Marketing BoBo Yu, Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

For that complete Hong Kong itinerary, tourists and visitors will also have a blast at  LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong. Get an exceptional 4D experience with its newest offering, LEGO DREAMZzz where guests can complete missions, create their own LEGOLAND adventure and step into their wildest imaginations.

Any Hong Kong tour will be a complete package of amusement and excitement with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and LEGOLAND by Merlin Entertainment.

 

For more information, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/hong-kong/en/whats-inside/our-stars/fashion-zone/catriona-gray/ and follow Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Facebook, @MadameTussaudsHongKong on Instagram and @TussaudsHK on Twitter and YouTube. 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Madame Tussauds. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

CATRIONA GRAY

MADAME TUSSAUDS
