Ricci Rivero, Leren Mae Bautista spotted together anew

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 4:00pm
Ricci Rivero, Leren Mae Bautista spotted together anew
Composite image of a couple (left) alleged to be beauty queen politician Leren Mae Bautista and basketball player Ricci Rivero.
Notursweetcandy via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Photos of basketball player Ricci Rivero and beauty queen-politician Leren Mae Bautista jogging and while inside a store together are all over social media. 

On Twitter, several accounts posted photos of the Los Baños councilor and professional basketball player inside a store. The accounts claimed that the woman and the man wearing shades and basketball cap with their masks on were Bautista and Rivero.

In an article on Pep.ph, it published a photo supplied by a source of the two allegedly were doing a morning jog in University of the Philippines Los Baños Freedom Park in Laguna. Pep said that the informant was able to identify Rivero when he removed his face mask, while Bautista was an identifiable popular figure in her hometown. 

Rivero and Bautista have denied any romantic involvement with each other in past interviews. 

Rivero recently ended his relationship with actress Andrea Brillantes.

RELATED: Leren Bautista denies being 3rd party to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes alleged breakup

