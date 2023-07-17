^

'Bakla akong magmahal': Andrea Brillantes claims to have spent a million for Ricci Rivero

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 3:36pm
'Bakla akong magmahal': Andrea Brillantes claims to have spent a million for Ricci Rivero
Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero attending the Mega Ball in June 2022.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she gave everything to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero because she loved him. 

In her recent interview with Vice Ganda, Andrea claimed that almost all of Ricci's things in his condominium were her gifts for the basketball player. 

“Todo po ako as in, actually bakla akong magmahal, bakla rin akong magregalo sobra, hay!” Andrea said. 

“Siguro po umabot ng milyon. Ganu’n ako mag-love, eh,” she added. 

Despite of the expenses she had for Ricci, Andrea said that she had no regrets for loving her ex-boyfriend. 

"Kahit saan po wala akong pinagsisihan kasi nagmahal ako. Kung mayroon man akong pinagsisihan ay ‘yung mga bagay na nasabi kong masakit kasi aaminin ko hindi rin ako perfect na girlfriend lalo na’t bagets-bagets pa ako, may mga hindi magandang nagawa,” she said. 

“Hangga’t kaya kong magbigay, nagbibigay po ako,” she added. 

Vice then asked Andrea: “Wala bang ni-require na isoli kasi 'di ba hindi naman na tayo, baka puwedeng ibalik na lang natin.”

"Kasi alam n’yo po Meme kapag kinuha ko lahat ng ibinigay ko sa kanya wala na siyang gamit sa condo niya? Hindi ko gagawin ‘yun!” Andrea answered. 

Andrea also revealed how she's moving on from her relationship with Ricci. 

“Talaga ba iiyakan ko ‘yung lalaking hindi nagpapa-laundry ng isang taon!?” she said. — Video from Vice Ganda YouTube channel

