Converge launches new streaming platform free to subscribers

MANILA, Philippines — Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has collaborated with entertainment company TapDMV to launch a brand new streaming platform, BlastTV, which is currently exclusively free to subscribers of the former.

Converge subscribers will have exclusive access to thousands of streamable content, movies and series spanning various genres and live sporting events.

All the content on BlastTV are available on demand for users. The platform will have more than 20 channels operating on a fixed schedule to help streamline decisions for individuals having trouble choosing what to watch.

These channels have been divided into different types for films and series, broken down by genre, like Blast Cinema, Blast Action, Family Movies, Reality TV, Crime TV, Fear, Laff, Talk Shows and Game Show Central, just to name a few.

BlastTV partnered with a number of distributors to showcase their content, including Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, MGM Television and Lionsgate.

A major achievement for the streaming platform is that it will be the home of Studio Universal for content from NBCUniversal, a first in Southeast Asia, beginning September 15. This means BlastTV will have the complete titles of several popular Universal franchises like "Fast & Furious," "Jurassic Park" and "Despicable Me."

For now, only Converge subscribers can access BlastTV via website — a mobile app is in development — but TapDMV has not closed off possible partnerships with other providers.

The platform is free for any individual on a Converge fiber broadband plan and is currently depending advertisements for revenue, though both Converge and TapDMV said information on the breakdown and frequency of ads would be announced at a later date.

