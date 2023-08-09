^

Entertainment

Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 2:48pm
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023
John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao, and Hazel Orencio in Locarno, Switzerland
"Essential Truths of the Lake" via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actors and former couple John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao attended the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for the premiere of their film "Essential Truths of the Lake."

The movie directed by Lav Diaz also star Hazel Orencio, Bart Guingona, Dido dela Paz, and Agot Isidro. It is competing at the festival's main competition, the Concorso Internazionale alongside 16 other films, and is the only Southeast Asian film in the category.

The film's producers Bianca Balbuena, Brad Liew, Joaquim Sapinho, and Jeremiah Oh also attended the premiere in support of their movie.

"Essential Truths of the Lake" is somewhat related to Diaz's previous film "When the Waves Are Gone," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year because of Cruz's character Hermes Papauran — Cruz and Diaz are frequent collaborators having now done six projects together.

On the jury for Concorso Internazionale are "Aftersun" director Charlotte Wells and "The Matrix" franchise actor Lambert Wilson serving as jury president. Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval is on the jury for the First Feature category.

The long-running Locarno Film Festival was heavily affected by the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood, with celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Riz Ahmed pulling out from attending.

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

vuukle comment

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ

LAV DIAZ

LOCARNO FILM FESTIVAL

SHAINA MAGDAYAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.

Eat Bulaga! trademark granted to TAPE Inc.

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines granted the renewal certification of registration for the "Eat Bulaga"...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

TVJ's fight for 'Eat Bulaga' continues despite TAPE's trademark renewal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's legal counsel Enrique dela Cruz Jr. said that the camp of TVJ doesn't mind that the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo and Charlie&rsquo;s real-life chemistry sparks in Third World Romance

Carlo and Charlie’s real-life chemistry sparks in Third World Romance

By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Real-life sweethearts Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon make their much-anticipated film debut together as they topbill the Black...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid's dad Malcolm had Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh arrested &mdash; Cristy Fermin

James Reid's dad Malcolm had Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh arrested — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that it was James Reid's father Malcolm who was the man behind the arrest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lola Amour&rsquo;s turn to shine

Lola Amour’s turn to shine

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
I was checking out Lola Amour online when this piece I wrote more than two years ago popped up. So, let us see what has happened...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mark Reyes on 'Voltes V Legacy' love triangle: 'If there's no love, what's there to fight for?'
Exclusive

Mark Reyes on 'Voltes V Legacy' love triangle: 'If there's no love, what's there to fight for?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Show director Mark Reyes gives his two cents on why the love arc is highlighted in the nightly show.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Sandara Park sings first hit song 'In Or Out' at Acer Day 2023 concert

WATCH: Sandara Park sings first hit song 'In Or Out' at Acer Day 2023 concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop superstar Sandara Park turned back the hands of time as she performed her first hit song "In Or Out" at the Acer Day...
Entertainment
fbtw
At 59, Gary Valenciano is still unstoppable

At 59, Gary Valenciano is still unstoppable

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
After four decades of performing live onstage countless times, Gary Valenciano was merely being honest to his audience when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former OPM rocker now &lsquo;seeing the world&rsquo; as hip-hop artist

Former OPM rocker now ‘seeing the world’ as hip-hop artist

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
A Chinese-Filipino beatsmith, drummer, producer and rapper, based in Hong Kong, is making another contribution to the musical...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez, Matteo Guidicelli awarded at Motorsport Carnivale 2023

Richard Gomez, Matteo Guidicelli awarded at Motorsport Carnivale 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actors Richard Gomez and Matteo Guidicelli were given a special award yesterday for their contributions to motorsports at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with