Richard Gomez, Matteo Guidicelli awarded at Motorsport Carnivale 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 6:18pm
Richard Gomez accepts his special award from Jomari Yllana at the Motorsport Carnivale on August 6, 2023, held in Okada, Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Actors Richard Gomez and Matteo Guidicelli were given a special award yesterday for their contributions to motorsports at the Motorsport Carnivale 2023 in Okada Manila. 

During the press conference before the awarding ceremony, actor and Parañaque City Councilor Jomari Yllana said they chose to give the award to the actors because of their achievements and contributions to motorsports in the country. Yllana is the organizer of Motorsport Carnivale 2023.

“Special awards will be given. Matteo Guidicelli, for everything that he was able to achieve and contribute sa motorsports ng Pilipinas. Malaki 'yun pero kadalasan, bulong lang, 'di ba? Napag-uusapan lang nung nakakaintindi. Before 'yung stardom ni Matteo, he was a big, big part [of the motorsports industry]," Jomari said. 

“Goma [Gomez's nickname] was very, very big… during the ’90s, and of course, lahat ng racing events, and also 'yung achievements niya as a champion, as a karter. Matteo and Goma were great champions,” he added. 

Apart from gathering collectors of rare racecars and motorsports gadgets, the event also saw a race that featured at least 150 cars. 

