Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya gunning for 'Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck' Las Vegas wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya are set to marry in a civil ceremony in Las Vegas this November.

At the Motorsport Carnivale press conference covered by Philstar.com last Tuesday, Jomari revealed that they will tie the knot while he's on break as a Parañaque City councilor.

"We're getting married soon, sometime in November," he announced.

"I cannot be away from work. As a councilor, as a legislator, hindi ako pwedeng mawala ng Thursday, so 'yung timing ng Halloween, for a break, para makaalis lang ako ng mabilis. Tuloy naman siya ng November," he added.

Jomari then said that they will also wed in a church ceremony in 2025.

"Then mag-church wedding kami, latest is 2025, in my hometown Peñafrancia in Naga City, Camarines Sur," he said.

For her part, Abby said that they will do a Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck moment in Las Vegas.

"We’re going to Vegas. We’re gonna pull-off a JLo and Ben Affleck wedding. Kasi, gusto namin na kami lang dalawa at first," she said.

"A few of our family members will be joining us there, like my daughter. My eldest daughter will be joining us in Vegas and some of Jom's relatives," she added.

Jomari organized the Motorsport Carnivale, an ongoing sporting event in Okada Manila Boardwalk running until August 6.

Apart from gathering collectors of rare racecars and motorsports gadgets, among the event's highlights is a race featuring at least 150 cars.

There will also be a whole-day drifting exhibition and an awards ceremony to be held on Sunday. Among those who will be honored are actor Richard Gomez for his achievements and contributions to motorsport; actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli for his contributions to Philippine motorsports as a former racecar driver; and retired racecar driver Michele Bumgarner.