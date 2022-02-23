'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna

Vic and Pauleen Sotto at the home celebration of their daughter Talitha's birthday.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Vic Sotto revealed that he and wife Pauleen Luna are trying to have another baby.

At the virtual press conference for his new endorsement BossMax early this week, Vic said they are hoping to have another blessing after their daughter Tali.

"Masusundan na si Tali 'pag natuto na siyang matulog mag-isa," Vic declared.

"We're trying. In God's time. Nasa Panginoon naman 'yan e kung bibigyan niya ng kasunod si Tali e. Kung hindi naman, okay naman si Tali. Marami naman siyang mga pamangkin na mas bata sa kanya. Marami naman siyang kalaro," he added.

Pauleen recently posted on her Instagram account, sharing that Tali wanted a sibling.

“Forever you and me,” she captioned the post.

“Still praying for a baby sis/bro for Tali bachuchi tho!” she added.