'Wala akong inapakang tao': MJ Lastimosa defends criticism of 'Barbie'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean "MJ" Lastimosa defended her criticism of "Barbie" after receiving backlash online.

Lastimosa posted on Twitter that she wasted 600 pesos on the "sobrang waley" movie by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig and compared it to a school project film. She has since deleted the tweets.

That did not stop users from replying to her to point out the film's achievements, some of which the former beauty queen replied to herself.

Hours later, Lastimosa tweeted a thread to back her thoughts on "Barbie" in response to continued bashing.

"Wait lang naman sobrang online bullying naman agad kayo. Nakakatakot naman magka-opinion dito minumura nako ng iba sa ibang socmed ko only because I did not like a film?" Lastimosa began.

Wait lang naman sobrang online bullying naman agad kayo. Nakakatakot naman mag ka opinion dito minumura nako ng iba sa ibang socmed ko only because I did not like a film? I liked Little Women and Lady Bird naman, why attack me if I say I didn’t find it as good. It’s just my — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) July 25, 2023

She admitted to liking Gerwig's previous two films "Little Women" and "Lady Bird" and pondered why she is being attacked for not finding "Barbie" as good.

"It’s just my opinion and it has nothing to do about the movie being feminist, which is the only part that I liked," Lastimosa continued, citing as an example the monologue of America Ferrera' character and opined that Will Ferrell's character shouldn't have been in the film.

"But it’s just me, you’re entitled to like and dislike a movie. It’s not that deep mare. Wala akong inapakang tao," she ended." Natatakot din akong itweet to kasi magagalit na naman kayo kasi dapat in unison ang opinion natin dito or else bobo na agad kami? Sorry na agad mga mare kalma na masyado na kayong galit."

Lastimosa responded to some users who praised her for being upfront about her opinion, admitting that she might have phrased her words better.

The beauty queen even poked fun at the national costume she wore to the Miss Universe 2014 competition — a white terno ball gown adorned with pink and yellow flowers and a matching floral headdress — as a "school project" especially as individuals then likened the attire to a birthday cake.

