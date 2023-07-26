Filipino beauty queen Julia Saubier also in 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ana Cruz Kayne had some of the most light-hearted moments on Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," but she wasn't the only individual with Filipino descent to appear on the film.

Filipino-French beauty queen Julia Saubier, who represented Albay at Miss Universe Philippines 2022, had a very brief appearance during the intro of "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the main titular doll.

During the intro narrated by Helen Mirren, several dolls are presented after the classic doll that appeared in a homage scene to Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" to kick off "Barbie."

Saubier portrayed a Barbie model from 1971, coined in the film as Hippie Barbie. She was joined by other women who stood in as models for Barbie as a fashion designer, registered nurse, astronaut, one that was "totally hair," and more.

The beauty queen shared the experience in an Instagram post with some behind-the-scenes photos and pictures on the "Barbie" set.

"Didn’t think I’d be beside Margot Robbie so soon. Sick time on set on this [very, very, very] iconic film! Some of the greatest on here so [very] grateful to share the screen. To more and more screen time and no more cancelled films," Saubier wrote in the caption.

Fellow beauty queens who congratuled Saubier for her participation in "Barbie" included Hannah Arnold, Katarina Rodriguez, Kali Navea-Huff, and Jedidah Korinihona.

The France-born Saubier is a graduate of New York University Abu Dhabi and was selected as a Yenching Scholar at the Yenching Academy of Peking University, taking up acting in both schools.

Saubier finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 where Celeste Cortesi was eventually crowned, also winning Best National Costume and was among the four winners of the Interview Challenge. Prior to that, she competed at Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

She is now based in London, United Kingdom, pursuing an acting career having also finished at the Identity School of Acting and for knowing martial arts.

